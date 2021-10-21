As we get more comfortable with working from home, many parents have a hard time dealing with their kid's boredom.

But they also make sure they have their share of fun at any cost. In a video that is going viral now, we see a bored kid and embarrassed parent live on the television.

A recent interview on Bloomberg TV is viral now & here's why.

Impressive job by this young man on @BloombergTV this morning. Proves what I've always said: Every report about the Bundesbank should include goofy dancing kids in the background! pic.twitter.com/q28ljEvSJE — Daniel McDowell (@daniel_mcdowell) October 20, 2021

He is Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, who was live to discuss the resignation of Jens Weidmann, the president of Bundesbank.

While they were discussing the economic impact of the resignation, this little one decided to have some fun.

A special guest on @bsurveillance was very excited about Weidmann’s departure from the Bundesbank pic.twitter.com/o2sgMk2MK0 — Aggi (@aggichristiane) October 20, 2021

As you can see, he soon appeared in the background, dancing and jumping and making faces at the camera. The child made every attempt to distract him & he obviously succeeded.

The TV host to asked Mr. Kirkegaard, "Does your son work for the Greek government?", Mr. Kirkegaard laughed and said children are "very difficult to suppress".

Probably he is bored and wanna get his dad back, that's exactly the reaction of my nephew when I facetime my sister a bit more than I should. — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕙𝕚𝕟 ℤ𝕖𝕓𝕒𝕣𝕛𝕒𝕕 ♘♝♕♜♙ (@SZbarjad) October 20, 2021

That’s tough to do - keeping focus while you know something is going on behind you. The joys of working from home! @jfkirkegaard this is one for the memory book. — Mary Lovely (@melovely_max) October 20, 2021

Indeed, he had fun on a live broadcast.