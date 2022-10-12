What is marriage? Well, no, I am not Miss Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I just want you to recall all sorts of wedding definitions that Bollywood has enlightened us with over the years. ‘Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai…’ or ‘shaadi is dal-chawal for pachaas saal till you die…’ or ‘shaadi toh zindagi mein ek baar hoti hai…do aatmaon ka milan.’ And many more likewise. Poonam and Prem’s wedding in Vivah for example.

A still from Vivah

Now, imagine if your teacher asks you this question in exam paper, how would you define it?

Well, a student explained the concept of marriage in Social Studies Exam paper and the answer is not just simply hilarious but mirrors the reality in its truest form.

A photo of the answer sheet is going viral on Twitter. The picture posted by a Twitter user, @srpdaa, shows marriage being described in two paragraphs. “Marriage happens when the parents of a girl say to her, ‘you are big woman now…we can’t feed you again, better go and find a man who will start feeding you’…” the answer states.

The student concluded it by saying that the couple “start doing nonsense to have children.” Wait, what? ROFL!

While the teacher, who checked the answer of the candidate, gave zero out of 10 marks and called it ‘nonsense’, the kid is definitely a 10-on-10 as far as sense of humour is concerned. The answer sheet also features another remark that reads, “See me.”

Read the full answer here:

This answer about marriage is a hit on Twitter:

I'd give 10/10 to this https://t.co/oOXIRbc7yi — Denial Sloss (Rohit) (@rohshah07) October 12, 2022

Somebody give this child a medal https://t.co/5FLjBAORdB — ☁️ (@cloismiller) October 12, 2022

What did i just read😭 https://t.co/0baTTr27Ag — Juveria (@simp24x7) October 12, 2022

Whr is the lie?

Full marks from me🔥 https://t.co/NE6wxFdeQQ — ShankarI🏳️‍🌈 (@ShanKAriNESH) October 12, 2022

The last line is true. https://t.co/tG98WDheMX — Pushkar 🇮🇳⚕ (@Myos_pasm) October 12, 2022

This is classic 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/npqNmfR5yX — 𝐒𝐧𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐨𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐞 (@TRSaranathan) October 12, 2022

*and starts doing nonsense to have children* is the highlight 😂 https://t.co/2ddd8uzTdZ — Not the wise one! (@nobodyislost) October 11, 2022