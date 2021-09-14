It’s that time of the year again. The MET Gala is back and how. Like every other year, celebrities are back on the red carpet with their absolutely outrageous and over the top outfits.

And like always, Kim Kardashian is in the news and is making heads turn. Well, see it to believe it!

She arrived at the red carpet of the event donning a black bodysuit that entirely covered her face, arms, legs, and even heels!

No, we are not kidding.

And, netizens (obviously) couldn’t resist and started sharing some hysterical memes on her look. Here are some of the best tweets!

Source: Instagram

What do you think of her oh-so-unique look?