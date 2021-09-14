It’s that time of the year again. The MET Gala is back and how. Like every other year, celebrities are back on the red carpet with their absolutely outrageous and over the top outfits.

And like always, Kim Kardashian is in the news and is making heads turn. Well, see it to believe it!

She arrived at the red carpet of the event donning a black bodysuit that entirely covered her face, arms, legs, and even heels!

No, we are not kidding.

And, netizens (obviously) couldn’t resist and started sharing some hysterical memes on her look. Here are some of the best tweets!

is kim k really going to the met gala as a dementor pic.twitter.com/qbiuGXGaWG — hannah 🐳 (@hanfromdastreet) September 14, 2021

Better get your broken headlights fixed before this fashion come to India and people start walking around like this at night 😅#MetGala #KanyeWest #Kardashian pic.twitter.com/jAibeqzAof — GoMechanic (@gomechanicindia) September 14, 2021

this is literally my sleep paralysis demon standing in the corner of my room #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7UF5T7uBMa — taylor (@Iovenott) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian’s look inspired by Riverdale villain “The Black Hood”! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hPDTmzDBjC — robser (@edaserksn) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian serving us "Women bathroom sign" realness #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/cOYI0tvwmZ — Phaya | mirrorball (@fucklorian) September 14, 2021

Kim K is Noob Saibot cosplay I get it now. — Bhumi Tharoor (@bhumikatharoor) September 14, 2021

kim kardashian in all met gala pics pic.twitter.com/RklcIBjprQ — Gonpachiro (@quesillosupreme) September 14, 2021

kim kardashian at the met gala pic.twitter.com/QzJwPrg0MG — jan 🦇 (@goldie1train) September 14, 2021

What do you think of her oh-so-unique look?