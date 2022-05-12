Recently, Kiran Bedi broke the internet for all the wrong reasons. She shared this obviously fake National Geographic video that is reminiscent of every WhatsApp forward your annoying aunty shoves down your throat in the middle of the day. I guess even the finest of the IPS has an inner boomer hidden inside them.

Twitter, in true Twitter fashion, spit-roasted her over a flow flame:

After watching this tweet my perception that 'IPS, Governor, Phd IIT Delhi, Magsaysay Awardee are higher IQ/ intelligent people' is gone.

Now I understand they can also be WhatsApp university graduate 😂https://t.co/8bn6XQaDuG — आन्दोलनजीवी, आत्मनिर्भर, फेंकू, फ़कीर (@Global_Indian20) May 11, 2022

Looks like Kiranbediji has postDoc Degree from Wattsapp University.... she is starting to hear sounds from outerspace... What is she high on??? — Arif Ismail (@arif_shaya) May 11, 2022

Thank you, ma'am! You are a source of inspiration to lakhs of IAS/ IPS aspirants. It gives them confidence to think if someone with your IQ can make it, so can they — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) May 11, 2022

Madam, genuine question. Which part of this video appeared real to you? — K(🙄) (@monteskw) May 11, 2022

Thank God aap delhi election haar gayi thi 🙏 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 11, 2022

Human wind turbines. Natgeo has paid 2.5 million dollars for this video. pic.twitter.com/U1kw5Dfz5M — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) May 11, 2022

Dear civil service aspirants if she can become IPS, what stopping you..? — பாக்டீரியா (@Bacteria_Offl) May 11, 2022

Classic example of how every damn thing in India is being showcased as an achievement since 2014. This coming from a retired IPS is pathetic. Stolen from a movie. @INCIndia https://t.co/WySwj3Ai3R — Sanjay Yadav (@sanjayjyadav) May 12, 2022

UNESCO paid 56 million dollar to make this rarest of rare statue@thekiranbedi https://t.co/t5WF1Y8Zj9 pic.twitter.com/Bd4fZpuhVD — VIKRAMJI (@roflgobhiji) May 12, 2022

She was once CM candidate of BJP and become Lt. Governor. https://t.co/ewKxf2XeJd — Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (@INCTamilNadu) May 11, 2022

You too ma'am...this is an edited video from 2017 horror movie “5 headed shark attack... https://t.co/9bChBv4cTJ — Mukesh Kumar (@mukeshkrd) May 11, 2022

For all the zero people wondering, this is a scene from the 2017 movie 5 Headed Shark Attack which I 10/10 recommend you watch so you can serenade your eyes. Best 1.5 hours of your life guaranteed.

How do old people buy this shit? Technology has existed for way too long, why are you still bewildered by it?