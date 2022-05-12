Recently, Kiran Bedi broke the internet for all the wrong reasons. She shared this obviously fake National Geographic video that is reminiscent of every WhatsApp forward your annoying aunty shoves down your throat in the middle of the day. I guess even the finest of the IPS has an inner boomer hidden inside them.

Twitter, in true Twitter fashion, spit-roasted her over a flow flame:

For all the zero people wondering, this is a scene from the 2017 movie 5 Headed Shark Attack which I 10/10 recommend you watch so you can serenade your eyes. Best 1.5 hours of your life guaranteed. 

How do old people buy this shit? Technology has existed for way too long, why are you still bewildered by it?