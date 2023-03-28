Hajmola is one of the most popular candies among Indians. It’s spicy and sweet, a flavor many of us enjoy in our food. But it’s not something people from other cultures may enjoy or at the very least, take a liking to initially. In fact, this Korean content creator who goes by the name of K-Ladka trying the Hajmola candy proves it. Though his endearing reaction has caused many to laugh along with him.

K-Ladka was asked to try the candy by one of his followers and so, he took up the suggestion and gave the candy a go. The first time he tasted it, he spit it out hilariously and decided to try again. The second time, K-Ladka took the time to understand its taste and said it was too strong for his liking.

But his reactions have left the internet in splits because they were both cute and funny AF!

Take a look at everything people said about this video. Some suggested other flavors of Hajmola because this one may not have been suitable for him. So, from Pudina, to Aam, to Anar, netizens suggested everything.

Would this be called a cultural shock? We hope he doesn’t give up on Indian candies altogether and tries more until he finds what he likes!