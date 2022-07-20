Lalit Modi has been making waves nationwide for being a 58-year-old man acting like a 13-year-old teenage boy who just began dating the hottest girl in middle school. Don't get me wrong, I love it! Find someone who looks at you the way Lalit Modi looks at Sushmita Sen.

But, can we just take a quick peek at his Wikipedia? The man's track record is wild!

Lalit Modi’s wiki page is just non-stop. Damn. pic.twitter.com/lOqsQFIQKq — nom de gloom (@HerFunkness) July 14, 2022

Modi attended two universities in the United States and graduated from neither. Yet somehow he's a multi millionaire?

Here's where it gets interesting. Apparently, Modi and three of his friends were conned during his Duke University days while trying to buy half a kilogram of cocaine for $10,000 at a motel. The man posing as a seller threatened them with a shotgun and robbed them of their money.

The story doesn't end here! The next day, Modi & co. decided to take matters into their own hands and allegedly beat up a student, whom they suspected of setting them up. Instead of getting his money back, he was made a fool of and arrested on charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Watch him discuss the incident on The Patriotic Act with Hasan Minaj where Modi openly admitted that he too finds himself shady:

Guys, Lalit Modi is kinda really funny! I guess I can see why Sushmita Sen is dating him?

I think I’m falling for him he sounds so fun https://t.co/r0M9INtVbT — subiii (@_subiiii_) July 15, 2022

Love they guy's interviews on the patriot act and polite enquiries lol, great character. https://t.co/e9EfH3gVv2 — Anurag (@AnuragC_) July 15, 2022

i’m sorry but this man is fucking hilarious https://t.co/c22bI6FNID — ज्योति (@himaIayanbaby) July 15, 2022

In case it hasn’t registered fully (as it didn’t for me) he casually tried to buy HALF A KILO OF COCAINE. Like a bhaiyya adha kilo cocaine dena. https://t.co/iUz2XfdsPr — nom de gloom (@HerFunkness) July 15, 2022

Just to be clear, I don't condone violence or substance abuse, but at least he has the guts to unapologetically admit that he is a controversial man. That's more honesty than half the one per cent have shown us.

I mean clearly, not a lot has changed since his childhood days. He's still pretty ...wild. Does too much money make your brain go cray-cray? I'm a writer, not like I would know.