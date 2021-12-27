Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's eldest son, is also a politician in Bihar. Apart from regular politics, he is doing something different these days.

He recently entered the field of content creation and proudly calls himself a vlogger now. His new YouTube channel is already grabbing everyone's attention.

The channel goes by the name ‘LR Vlog’, an abbreviation for ‘Lalu-Rabri Vlog’ and has several videos.

There's a vlog of him showing viewers his residential complex in Bihar.

It's not your normal villa or flat. The family has a huge residential complex that also houses cattle and cattle feed. He takes us for a tour of the residence and also shows us where the cow feed and medicines are stored.

Then there's another video of him recording his travel in Tejas Rajdhani Express from Patna to New Delhi.

In this video he shows his viewers the insides of the train. He presses the button to call the attendant and even records the meals served on the train as he relishes the traditional dish of Bihar - Litti.

In another video, Tej Pratap Yadav recorded his interaction with an ice-cream vendor.

He asks the vendor several questions regarding the availability of ice-creams and tells his audience which one is his favourite.

The channel already has 16.2K subscribers at the time of writing this article.