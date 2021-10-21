Instagram isn't Instagram anymore, it's a sky journal. Lately, it is feeding me with more sunsets than my own balcony. If you're actively swiping stories since a couple of days, you wouldn't have missed to notice your pals dropping some real cool sunset pictures.
But hey, what's the buzz all about?
This trend is a new Instagram feature that allows you to ask your friends and followers to drop photos in any genre, not only sunset photos. The trend was initiated by a girl and since then all the Instagrammers have jumped into the bandwagon!
Since it is a chain, the trend is going viral in reel and stories, and it may quickly boost your follower list. Note that you can only join this trend by clicking on someone else's story and then uploading your own, so if you have a private or closed group account, the photo you upload will be accessible to everyone.
Nature's sense of aesthetic is so good, I'm highly impressed.
Drop your best sunset photo/s 🌅 pic.twitter.com/1mqXu2RQiH— ASUL (@milyaasul) October 20, 2021
Drop your best sunset photos. pic.twitter.com/WsEPuLjSiJ— Monka (@MonyqueXO) October 20, 2021
Drop ur best Sunset pictures !! pic.twitter.com/bjIDMGzpm5— Meg (@ithinkyouluvme) October 19, 2021
My IG wont show this update so— Sunetra (@Sunetra24) October 20, 2021
DROP YOUR BEST SUNSET PHOTOS. please? pic.twitter.com/yqXVv9ACRE
As the trend has gained some traction, there is a meme fest occurring alongside.
Everyone in instagram - " Drop your best sunset photo "— aryan (@iaryantiwari) October 21, 2021
Me - pic.twitter.com/Kags877qdJ
Me after watching the 'drop your favorite sunset' for the 100th time pic.twitter.com/EIglGDQlPg— Pratik Rath (@unpaidlawintern) October 21, 2021
STOP THIS DROP YOUR SUNSET IDHAR LIFE SET NAHI HORI SUNSET DEKHNA HAI— sunidhi (@KariaSunidhi) October 19, 2021
“Drop your sunset pics”— Arushi (@stfupleaseeee) October 20, 2021
Bro , yahan mental health drop ho rahi hai har din