Instagram isn't Instagram anymore, it's a sky journal. Lately, it is feeding me with more sunsets than my own balcony. If you're actively swiping stories since a couple of days, you wouldn't have missed to notice your pals dropping some real cool sunset pictures.

But hey, what's the buzz all about?

This trend is a new Instagram feature that allows you to ask your friends and followers to drop photos in any genre, not only sunset photos. The trend was initiated by a girl and since then all the Instagrammers have jumped into the bandwagon!

Since it is a chain, the trend is going viral in reel and stories, and it may quickly boost your follower list. Note that you can only join this trend by clicking on someone else's story and then uploading your own, so if you have a private or closed group account, the photo you upload will be accessible to everyone.

Nature's sense of aesthetic is so good, I'm highly impressed.

Drop your best sunset photo/s 🌅 pic.twitter.com/1mqXu2RQiH — ASUL (@milyaasul) October 20, 2021

Drop your best sunset photos. pic.twitter.com/WsEPuLjSiJ — Monka (@MonyqueXO) October 20, 2021

Drop ur best Sunset pictures !! pic.twitter.com/bjIDMGzpm5 — Meg (@ithinkyouluvme) October 19, 2021

My IG wont show this update so

DROP YOUR BEST SUNSET PHOTOS. please? pic.twitter.com/yqXVv9ACRE — Sunetra (@Sunetra24) October 20, 2021

As the trend has gained some traction, there is a meme fest occurring alongside.

Everyone in instagram - " Drop your best sunset photo "



Me - pic.twitter.com/Kags877qdJ — aryan (@iaryantiwari) October 21, 2021

Me after watching the 'drop your favorite sunset' for the 100th time pic.twitter.com/EIglGDQlPg — Pratik Rath (@unpaidlawintern) October 21, 2021

STOP THIS DROP YOUR SUNSET IDHAR LIFE SET NAHI HORI SUNSET DEKHNA HAI — sunidhi (@KariaSunidhi) October 19, 2021

“Drop your sunset pics”



Bro , yahan mental health drop ho rahi hai har din — Arushi (@stfupleaseeee) October 20, 2021

"drop your best sunset pic"

Galileo wants to know your location. — Prajay Naik (@prajay_naik) October 19, 2021

After seeing Drop your sunset stories pic.twitter.com/Yp8IsylP83 — Sonali Tewari (@tewari__sonali) October 20, 2021

"drop your best sunset pic"

Me : pic.twitter.com/XoFlBpnTCO — Prajay Naik (@prajay_naik) October 20, 2021

YJHD's Naina said jahan hain wahin ka maza lete hain. Hence, I love the trend.