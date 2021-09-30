The internet is so weird that you might wake up one morning and witness uncanny things going on in the world. We don't even get surprised anymore but yes, a little puzzled.

Like today, netizens were perplexed after seeing "LAWDA" trending on Twitter. Yeah, we too burried our heads in our hands.

Twitter is red-faced and can't decide how to react..

Jokes apart, LAWDA isn't what most of us thought it was. At least in this context.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake (29.09). The drive had to hold back in 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak. But, the cleanliness drive of Dal Lake is now in full swing in Srinagar.

Twitter seems relieved after learning the reason behind the trend. 

Great job LAWDA, and the memers too!