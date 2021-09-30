The internet is so weird that you might wake up one morning and witness uncanny things going on in the world. We don't even get surprised anymore but yes, a little puzzled.
Like today, netizens were perplexed after seeing "LAWDA" trending on Twitter. Yeah, we too burried our heads in our hands.
India got all the jams.😀— i am sweetest thang🍭 (I'm alien) (@breadgenie213) September 30, 2021
Lawda!! Oh yeah.. pic.twitter.com/MUXLwsLHkI
Twitter is red-faced and can't decide how to react..
When I see someone post in LAWDA trending😬— 웃 (@apnakamkrnabsdk) September 30, 2021
Me : pic.twitter.com/ihMT9l6kfg
Me after seeing LAWDA is Trending pic.twitter.com/vclDzU6yWd— Janvi Pandey (@JanvixPandey) September 30, 2021
Poeple when they see LAWDA is trending pic.twitter.com/hNUL0BsMrP— I_AM_FAHIQUE_SOFI (@SofiFahique) September 30, 2021
My reaction when I wake up in the morning and see #lawda is on trending pic.twitter.com/EG5qY9XHVi— H I T E S H _❤️🔥_BAWA (@Isdilkakyakru) September 30, 2021
Jokes apart, LAWDA isn't what most of us thought it was. At least in this context.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake (29.09). The drive had to hold back in 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak. But, the cleanliness drive of Dal Lake is now in full swing in Srinagar.
J&K | The cleanliness drive of Dal Lake is in full swing in Srinagar. The drive was paused last year due to COVID-19 outbreak. Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake (29.09) pic.twitter.com/BQusOXAAhm— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021
Twitter seems relieved after learning the reason behind the trend.
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake, Srinagar.— Megh Updates🚨™ (@MeghUpdates1) September 30, 2021
When I see LAWDA trending.. after reading tweets.. pic.twitter.com/u0TLVWtj8x— Chaudhary Sagar Kajla (@Chaudha80797352) September 30, 2021
Ye lawda ka vice chairman hai...— Bikram Singh 🚜 (@BikramPost) September 30, 2021
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority.
🤦♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/peXq66dUvF
"LAWDA" seriously? Yehi Naam mila tha? ANI, I know what exactly you want to say here.https://t.co/8VGVFaob0n— Uv🇮🇳 (@Yuvirajee) September 30, 2021
#LAWDA— 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) September 30, 2021
Seeing LAWDA in After Reading
The Trend List.. the Tweets.
😳😬 🙂😌 pic.twitter.com/caZKtuZxUJ
#LAWDA— The Vagabond 🇮🇳 (@theVAG_A_BOND) September 30, 2021
Whosoever Suggested this Acronym, must get a " No 🔔" Prize 😎
cc: @kansaratva
😜🤣🤣🤣🤣#LAWDA pic.twitter.com/E3jHvOrPly