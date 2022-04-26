Since the news of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter surfaced, a lot of Twitter users have stated that they will no longer use the microblogging platform.

Musk has agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, promising to make the social media platform into a place of refuge for free speech. However, users are concerned that his content filtering policies would turn Twitter into a hotbed for hate speech.

Elon Musk
Source: V Candle Supplies

Jameela Jamil, who is best known for her performance in The Good Place, has announced her departure from Twitter. Jamil stated that the photos of her and her dog Barold would be her "last tweet."

An American journalist and commentator Charles M. Blow also insinuated that he'll be waving goodbye to Twitter. 

Ad it seems like Henrik Fisker, a Danish-American automotive designer has already called quits from the platform. 

Well, some well-known people have also tweeted about venturing into new territories now that they're bidding adieu to Twitter. 

While some users have stated that they will leave the platform, others have responded by sharing some hilarious memes about the situation.

Who'd have guessed the guy who used Twitter as if that was his phone's notes app would end up owning it?