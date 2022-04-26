Since the news of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter surfaced, a lot of Twitter users have stated that they will no longer use the microblogging platform.

Musk has agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, promising to make the social media platform into a place of refuge for free speech. However, users are concerned that his content filtering policies would turn Twitter into a hotbed for hate speech.

Jameela Jamil, who is best known for her performance in The Good Place, has announced her departure from Twitter. Jamil stated that the photos of her and her dog Barold would be her "last tweet."

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

An American journalist and commentator Charles M. Blow also insinuated that he'll be waving goodbye to Twitter.

Looks like I’m about to say goodbye to Twitter as well. I’ve been pulling back a bit from social media anyway. This will be just the push I need to go all the way on this app. https://t.co/QkwIsYy6zS — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) April 25, 2022

Ad it seems like Henrik Fisker, a Danish-American automotive designer has already called quits from the platform.

Henrik Fisker -- no friend of Elon -- has already deleted his Twitter account. $FSR pic.twitter.com/jUvaipnFku — John Rosevear 🇺🇸 (@john__rosevear) April 25, 2022

Well, some well-known people have also tweeted about venturing into new territories now that they're bidding adieu to Twitter.

It's okay, liberals. Twitter may be canceled but you can always go to Truth Social — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 25, 2022

Are you really going to make me figure out Mastodon — Chris Suellentrop (@suellentrop) April 25, 2022

Let’s all go back to tumblr 🙏🏻 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 25, 2022

While some users have stated that they will leave the platform, others have responded by sharing some hilarious memes about the situation.

#leavingtwitter = if trump wins I’m moving to Canada. Lol. Also I stole this meme. It’s just the way she goes. pic.twitter.com/wXe3D4f1sO — TROTTA🇨🇦 (@RealTrotta) April 25, 2022

To those who are leaving twitter because @elonmusk bought the company... #leavingtwitter pic.twitter.com/2ZMJVRn0eL — Joseph Ducreaux (@DucreauxJoseph) April 26, 2022

Me to all those who are run running this hashtag....#leavingtwitter 👇 pic.twitter.com/aUHcHclQWx — Sandeep Maurya (@sandeep_1maurya) April 26, 2022

After #twitter sold for $44 billion to Elon Musk

Some users are #leavingtwitter like pic.twitter.com/NF4PdwrNVb — Deepanshu vaishnav (@deepanshu0604) April 26, 2022

Who'd have guessed the guy who used Twitter as if that was his phone's notes app would end up owning it?