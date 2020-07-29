Sima Taparia is from Mumbai, she is a matchmaker, and she likes to address dogs as kittens.

If you have seen the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking, you know what I am talking about. If you haven't, well, Sima is the person who makes all the matches in the show. She gets people's kundalis, gets their faces read, asks them to compromise and suggests them to meet a person who'd be best suited for marriage.

All this while just casually churning out legendary dialogues. Some of which, I turned into memes. Please be 'flexible' with my sense of humour.

No need to thank me for the memes, man. In the words of Sima ji: