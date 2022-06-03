Life is short and we need to live to the fullest - a memo we receive quite often. But, this also means that there's not a lot of time and we should let things go. Also, the pressure to live to the fullest is too much to deal with, at times. So instead, do as you please - kyunki, apne ko kya lena dena.

And, for today's gyaan on how short life is, we have memes.

A Twitter user, Chai Kadak shared a thread which is too relatable to let go. And, life is too short to not talk about memes.

Life is too short memes thread 🧵 — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) March 22, 2022

Save it for motivation.

Because, nothing good comes out of oversharing with a Bumble match. So jao.

Aise suddenly kaise socialize kar loge?

This works only if you're a 16-year-old.

Roadie banega tu?

For more answers - ek garam chai ki pyali is all you need, Anu Malik was wrong.

Understandably, Twitter found these memes too precious. And, the comments are proof.

After watching the thread till LAST pic.twitter.com/xgmKPI8RYb — U.T.K.A.R.S.H (@BellaBanda11) March 22, 2022

Hayeee last one ❤️ — Yashika (@thatjollygirl_) March 22, 2022

YAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRR CHAI 👀👀👀🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Shirin Sharma (@highonsaudade) March 23, 2022

Because, you can't always 'jiyo, khush raho, muskurao' through life.