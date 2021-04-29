Time and again, fashion brands come up with stuff that makes you sit back and wonder 'who'd buy this?'.

However, my logic is that someone does buy these things, that's the reason they exist.

For instance, someone does step into a store (or a palace or wherever these things are sold) and thinks to themselves "Yes, let me buy this airplane-shaped bag that can probably not even carry my wallet, keys and sunglasses together".

So what if it costs 28 lakhs?

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 Airplane Bag by Virgil Abloh



💰$39,000 pic.twitter.com/GEUmoylYqD — SAINT (@saint) April 2, 2021

We are talking about the bag from Louis Vitton's Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, which has been designed by Virgil Abloh and is earning a lot of criticism online.

Mainly because one can buy an ACTUAL plane for much less. A 1968 Cessna, though vintage, can be gracing your house for 5 lakhs less.

You can buy an actual plane for less. pic.twitter.com/Egwh3A7tcp — 🦜 Valeska 🦈 Vaccinated 💉 (@vah0603) April 3, 2021

Time for an obvious pun - that's just 'plane' crazy.

Anyway, the internet has a lot to say about this creation, and most of it is not very kind.

How much is an actual plane? 🧐 https://t.co/0JmewqXeAx — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) April 28, 2021

Would this be allowed as a carry on? 👀😂 https://t.co/mkxhLXFJDm — Javahn Fergurson (@JVFerg) April 28, 2021

LOOK AT THE STATE OF IT I want one 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/geuFJ509rR — Robin 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈𖤐✊ (@Robin17012) April 28, 2021

When you can't catch flights so you feel them instead https://t.co/0p4LO8rTgv — Pooja Verma (@iamPV__) April 28, 2021

Naaaa ahahahahahahahaaha



SURELY these brands are just on the wind up now? Looooooool https://t.co/CMWWTBA5uA — Charlie (@Charlanardo) April 28, 2021

This is for someone who likes annoying people. https://t.co/2nAX7sD9WJ — The account formerly known as Pizza (@KevoLife) April 28, 2021

For $39K I better be able to fly that bag. — The Wolf Of Sesame Street (@Chinloyal) April 2, 2021

Where's my chapstick?

Have you checked the cockpit? — Erick (@erickplaystatio) April 2, 2021

Ours is SIGNIFICANTLY cheaper, and makes a takeoff noise when squeezed. Just saying. https://t.co/V1QGNFu4eC pic.twitter.com/gBVrLVObXP — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 14, 2021

As someone who leaves home with enough items to survive on a deserted island, I disapprove of this anyway. Something about this doesn't 'land'.