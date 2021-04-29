Time and again, fashion brands come up with stuff that makes you sit back and wonder 'who'd buy this?'.
However, my logic is that someone does buy these things, that's the reason they exist.
For instance, someone does step into a store (or a palace or wherever these things are sold) and thinks to themselves "Yes, let me buy this airplane-shaped bag that can probably not even carry my wallet, keys and sunglasses together".
So what if it costs 28 lakhs?
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 Airplane Bag by Virgil Abloh— SAINT (@saint) April 2, 2021
We are talking about the bag from Louis Vitton's Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, which has been designed by Virgil Abloh and is earning a lot of criticism online.
Mainly because one can buy an ACTUAL plane for much less. A 1968 Cessna, though vintage, can be gracing your house for 5 lakhs less.
You can buy an actual plane for less. pic.twitter.com/Egwh3A7tcp— 🦜 Valeska 🦈 Vaccinated 💉 (@vah0603) April 3, 2021
Time for an obvious pun - that's just 'plane' crazy.
Anyway, the internet has a lot to say about this creation, and most of it is not very kind.
😱😱😱 WTF#LouisVuitton#TheMorningFlava #PresidentialAddress https://t.co/sNPlqKqey2— Wandilumuzikaba (@Wandile_Geez) April 29, 2021
What on earth??? Amazing, but...but... https://t.co/v4xYjxQxRo— Krissy 💋 #LibertéÉgalitéSororité (@moyocoyotzinnow) April 29, 2021
How much is an actual plane? 🧐 https://t.co/0JmewqXeAx— Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) April 28, 2021
Pretty fly https://t.co/kWONd7Lgd4— Shannon Mulligan (@0oolala) April 28, 2021
Would this be allowed as a carry on? 👀😂 https://t.co/mkxhLXFJDm— Javahn Fergurson (@JVFerg) April 28, 2021
LOOK AT THE STATE OF IT I want one 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/geuFJ509rR— Robin 🇪🇺🏳️🌈𖤐✊ (@Robin17012) April 28, 2021
SURELY these brands are just on the wind up now? Looooooool https://t.co/CMWWTBA5uA
This is for someone who likes annoying people. https://t.co/2nAX7sD9WJ— The account formerly known as Pizza (@KevoLife) April 28, 2021
For $39K I better be able to fly that bag.— The Wolf Of Sesame Street (@Chinloyal) April 2, 2021
Where's my chapstick?— Erick (@erickplaystatio) April 2, 2021
Have you checked the cockpit?
Ours is SIGNIFICANTLY cheaper, and makes a takeoff noise when squeezed. Just saying. https://t.co/V1QGNFu4eC pic.twitter.com/gBVrLVObXP— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 14, 2021
As someone who leaves home with enough items to survive on a deserted island, I disapprove of this anyway. Something about this doesn't 'land'.