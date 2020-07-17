I am from a middle-class household. Which means that I have seen my shirts becoming pochas, I have witnessed toothpaste tubes in shapes that cannot be defined...and I have eaten in ceramic/glass plates only in the presence of guests.

I love all of it (it's culture boys and girls) but today we'll talk about the last one of the 3. Plates.

wat. literally all my life i have used steel plates. the other plates see the light of day on 'special occasions' only — Neeraj (@twatterbaba) July 14, 2020

They are a huge deal back at home. You know how Monica kept a certain expensive set from her wedding, for when the Queen of England visits her and Chandler? Yeah, that's exactly how my mom behaves, except she isn't waiting for the Queen. She doesn't find anyone worthy of her expensive crockery.

So growing up, I saw her divide plates into categories:



Ghar waali plates.





Mehmaanon ke liye plates.





Bohot important mehmaanon ke liye plates.





Shaadi/mundan ke liye plates.





'Isse koi chuyega nahin' plates.

Now, ghar waali plates HAD TO BE made of steel. You know, the ones that last for a 100 years at least? Those.

The ones which can take on any hurdle on their way and come out shining and fresh. Those.

Now obviously, I got accustomed to the comfort of it, and even though I live alone and can use whatever I want at this point, my heart just doesn't accept ceramic as its own.

Simple or like we say in marathi, घरगुती meals. I personally feel that these meals are underrated and no one really talks about them enough. Not just about the nutritional value but the taste too. Also, I don't know why everyone has stopped clicking food on steel plates. pic.twitter.com/fOdfDYGpet — Sanika (@sanikakelkar) July 9, 2020

Like, meal doesn't feel like a meal if it isn't served on steel plates. Especially, dinner and lunch.

Maybe you can eat maggi and pakodas on ceramic plates, but roti and sabzi, butter chicken and rice? No man, just no.

They don't mix very well together.

After four months of sitting at home and looking at all these food pictures, I have a simple question: Does nobody eat in steel plates?? What is all this fancy crockery???? Who are you people??????? — Shubham Gupta (@shoebumgupta) July 15, 2020

This is comfort food whose home is stainless steel.

Because, among other things, I want to know that while licking my fingers, even if I accidentally drop the plate, it can take it.

I like it rough.

I can't be trusted around non steel plates. I drop cutlery like crazy. Steel cutlery, plates and tumblers are made for me. The number of ceramic/clay mugs I have broken is astounding.. — Rathy (@iRatzzz) July 14, 2020

Which brings me to the absolute villains of the crockery world, glass plates.

First off, if you have enough money to use glass plates on a daily, please give some to me.

Also give me your courage. Darr nahin lagta gir gayi toh? Roadie banega tu?

Accidentally broke one of ammas special glass plates.

Well , it was nice knowing you people :) — Satyajit Nair (@overbakedbrowny) July 16, 2020

Secondly, how do you have food when you can see the dining table (or the bedsheet, who am I kidding), through the plate?

It's odd. It takes away all the joy of having food. I want that opaque stuff for my paranthas.

Steel plates are warriors with a soft heart. They can be kept however, cleaned in seconds and look so pretty on the bartan ka rack (special mention here to the ones with partitions, which make your life seem sorted, even if it's for a few seconds).

To the OGs, no one can 'steel' you from me.