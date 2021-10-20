British-Pakistani influencer Momin Saqib, better known as the man behind the hilarious video that made him the 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' meme, is back yet again. Days before the much anticipated ICC T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium on 24th October, he has released another 'hype' video from London.

"Kya aap tayyar hai jazbaat se bharpoor Pak-Bharat ka match?" the British-Pakistani influencer can be seen asking the camera in this short clip that definitely gets you excited for the match.

Watch the full video here:

The 2021 match has us pumped already, and we just can't wait.