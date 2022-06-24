R. Madhavan is all set to release his debut movie as a director, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he will also be playing the lead role. This upcoming biographical film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO. 

As the actor is busy in promoting the film, this video of R. Madhavan stating that it was Panchangam that helped ISRO in the Mars Orbiter Mission has gone viral online.

For the Non-Tamil audience, musician T M Krishna has tweed the gist of what Madhavan is saying in the video.

Unsuprisingly, Twitter reacted.

Naturally, the video has courted quite a bit of controversy.