R. Madhavan is all set to release his debut movie as a director, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he will also be playing the lead role. This upcoming biographical film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO.
As the actor is busy in promoting the film, this video of R. Madhavan stating that it was Panchangam that helped ISRO in the Mars Orbiter Mission has gone viral online.
Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website https://t.co/LgCkFEsZNQ— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022
Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam! https://t.co/VsD0xmswR9
For the Non-Tamil audience, musician T M Krishna has tweed the gist of what Madhavan is saying in the video.
In case you do not understand Tamil the gist is— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022
Indian rockets did not have 3 engines ( solid, liquid and cryogenic) that helps western rockets propel themselves into mars orbit. But since Indian lacked that they used all the information in the panchangam (hindu almanac)
The rocket was launched, it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter's moon and ricochet like a play thing and put into Mar's orbit. 🥱🙏— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022
According to Panchangam,Navagrahas (9 planets) include the Sun & the Moon. Whereas in reality,Sun is a star & Moon is a non-artificial satellite. Can't believe what I'm hearing.Someone from ISRO shld diss this guy & his theory. Understand they've better things to do but still...— Vijay Mani (@VijayMaldini) June 24, 2022
Your thoughts on Panchagam and it's usefulness for Mars probe that ISRO had launched has attracted negative attention..you had sounded as though ISRO relied on Panchagam...pls clarify sir...— LikeToKnow (@LikeToKnow7) June 24, 2022
The only difference between Madhavan & my mama who graduated with a doctorate from whatsapp university is that he keeps his bs within the family. https://t.co/mAHVqo8tsl— bread (@pizzapurist) June 23, 2022
If you wrote his speech correct , then everything is PR stunt for his new movie . literally why did we revolve around moon ,Jupiter's moon and then enter into the mars orbit? haha Jupiter comes after mars ! . No doubt why he is even don't have knowledge about solar system . https://t.co/T4AgyMWFJQ— Neetesh (@Neetesh63598519) June 24, 2022
There's something called gravitational slingshot which uses gravity of any solar system object to alter the path and speed of a rocket to save fuel & reduce mechanical stress on it.— Nanda Padmanabhan (@EditorNanda) June 23, 2022
You can't use panchangam for that and neither do you need to go to Jupiter to get to Mars.
When utter BS is spoken with so much confidence & conviction. I hope the movie Rocketry stays true to the subject. https://t.co/0V86qZSNbD— Rijo M. John (@RijoMJohn) June 24, 2022
What ??? Panchang shows position of planets relative to the sun. Anyone with a reasonable knowledge of geometry can plot that— Katyusha (@Indian10000000) June 24, 2022
To say that this knowledge helped launch Mars Orbiter is to undermine the efforts of the scientists working on the mission !! https://t.co/ZtMYp97tlL
Dont know what panchangam is but NASA sent the Voyager I and II missions in 1977 using gravity assist maneuver all the way from Earth to Pluto and past the Solar system. There's no need to go to Jupiter to go to Mars. He probably got carried away lol— Dr.Yousuf Mohammed (@yousufshaker) June 24, 2022