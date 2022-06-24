R. Madhavan is all set to release his debut movie as a director, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he will also be playing the lead role. This upcoming biographical film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO.

As the actor is busy in promoting the film, this video of R. Madhavan stating that it was Panchangam that helped ISRO in the Mars Orbiter Mission has gone viral online.

Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website https://t.co/LgCkFEsZNQ

Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam! https://t.co/VsD0xmswR9 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022

For the Non-Tamil audience, musician T M Krishna has tweed the gist of what Madhavan is saying in the video.

In case you do not understand Tamil the gist is

Indian rockets did not have 3 engines ( solid, liquid and cryogenic) that helps western rockets propel themselves into mars orbit. But since Indian lacked that they used all the information in the panchangam (hindu almanac) — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022

The rocket was launched, it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter's moon and ricochet like a play thing and put into Mar's orbit. 🥱🙏 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022

Unsuprisingly, Twitter reacted.

According to Panchangam,Navagrahas (9 planets) include the Sun & the Moon. Whereas in reality,Sun is a star & Moon is a non-artificial satellite. Can't believe what I'm hearing.Someone from ISRO shld diss this guy & his theory. Understand they've better things to do but still... — Vijay Mani (@VijayMaldini) June 24, 2022

Even Nambi Narayana would be like.... pic.twitter.com/019DaCusn3 — LogicIndia (@india_logic) June 23, 2022

Your thoughts on Panchagam and it's usefulness for Mars probe that ISRO had launched has attracted negative attention..you had sounded as though ISRO relied on Panchagam...pls clarify sir... — LikeToKnow (@LikeToKnow7) June 24, 2022

The only difference between Madhavan & my mama who graduated with a doctorate from whatsapp university is that he keeps his bs within the family. https://t.co/mAHVqo8tsl — bread (@pizzapurist) June 23, 2022

Also I didnt know that you had to first go to Jupiter's orbit to get to Mars!! — muktaka (@_muktaka) June 23, 2022

If you wrote his speech correct , then everything is PR stunt for his new movie . literally why did we revolve around moon ,Jupiter's moon and then enter into the mars orbit? haha Jupiter comes after mars ! . No doubt why he is even don't have knowledge about solar system . https://t.co/T4AgyMWFJQ — Neetesh (@Neetesh63598519) June 24, 2022

He is competing kangana ranaut https://t.co/Hdx0CwetHi — Neeraj_Badli_AAP (@Neeraj_AapBadli) June 23, 2022

Isro scientists are not ridiculing him because they don't have time for this kind of bullshit 🙏 — Viplove Singh (@Buddhiijeevi) June 23, 2022

Imagine explaining this in SpaceX 😂😂 — Robinson Rashwanth (@rashwa69) June 23, 2022

I request @isro better to give some reply because Science should not be jokes or cheated.

all beliefs are not scientific many are wrong beliefs.

Every one has to maintain self responsibility.

Try to educate scientific



Am I right?@Profdilipmandal @Activist_AKP @vibrantonline — Rajasekaran V (@Rajasek80159272) June 24, 2022

There's something called gravitational slingshot which uses gravity of any solar system object to alter the path and speed of a rocket to save fuel & reduce mechanical stress on it.

You can't use panchangam for that and neither do you need to go to Jupiter to get to Mars. — Nanda Padmanabhan (@EditorNanda) June 23, 2022

When utter BS is spoken with so much confidence & conviction. I hope the movie Rocketry stays true to the subject. https://t.co/0V86qZSNbD — Rijo M. John (@RijoMJohn) June 24, 2022

Better next time ask our rocket scientist not calculate anything with supercomputer, just simply read the panchagam enter the co ordinates nd ignite it...

😏 — Rajeshwaran (@rajeshwaran147) June 23, 2022

He found out everything while directing a single movie? He holds all the qualifications to become next Sumanth Raman.😂 — Mailo (@sharppknife) June 23, 2022

What ??? Panchang shows position of planets relative to the sun. Anyone with a reasonable knowledge of geometry can plot that



To say that this knowledge helped launch Mars Orbiter is to undermine the efforts of the scientists working on the mission !! https://t.co/ZtMYp97tlL — Katyusha (@Indian10000000) June 24, 2022

@ActorMadhavan ‘s WiKi page says he has a BSc in electronics. What was he trying to explain here? — S Reddy (@javelin_333) June 24, 2022

Dont know what panchangam is but NASA sent the Voyager I and II missions in 1977 using gravity assist maneuver all the way from Earth to Pluto and past the Solar system. There's no need to go to Jupiter to go to Mars. He probably got carried away lol — Dr.Yousuf Mohammed (@yousufshaker) June 24, 2022

Naturally, the video has courted quite a bit of controversy.