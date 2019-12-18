Every Indian knows that Maggi is the best thing that ever happened to this country. It's delicious, doesn't take long to make and goes well with your Saturday night outfit.

Yup, the Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta has, albeit unintentionally, created the perfect shoes for every noodle-head out there.

The similarities were noticed by the Instagram account, Diet Prada, in the shoes from the brand's Pre-Fall 2020 collection. They look exactly like noodles stuck on a pair of heels and the reactions are hilarious.

Are you ready to buy your pair? Given the average price of shoes by this brand, this deliciousness may cost you approximately $1,350 i.e Rs 95,900 once it's out in a few months!





Feature Credits: Diet Prada

