A latest CRED advertisement showed Rahul Dravid in an unimaginable avatar, losing his calm while stuck in a traffic jam in Bengaluru. The ad obviously went viral and several other brands used the catchphrase: Indiranagar ka gunda hoon main in their social media posts.

Now, magicpin spoofed the CRED ad trolling their reward points campaign.

You've got millions of reward points, but where are you going to spend them? Don't be distracted by celebrities! Download magicpin, India's #1 savings app, to save big on food, fashion, groceries, electronics and much more.#AsliSavings #magicpin pic.twitter.com/gS5PDu57vy — magicpin (@mymagicpin) April 16, 2021

The ad features Vijay Raaz and takes a dig at the much-touted rewards program of CRED that awards 'Cred coins'.

People were quick to engage themselves in this war of ads.

And now everyone is talking about magicpin, too.