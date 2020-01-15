A video of BJP's Kirit Somaiya's interview with an NDTV journalist has gone viral. In the video, he is seen repeating "Maine Aapko Jawab De Dia Hai" on loop for every question. His response might be one of the first desi memes of 2020.
The interview was shot outside Shree Dainik Balak Balika Vidhyaaya in Matunga where BJP had organised a program to 'spread awareness' and 'clarify misinformation' about CAA among children falling under the 8 to 17 age group.
BJP नेता किरीट सोमैया का NDTV को अजीबो-गरीब जवाब#KiritSomaiya #BJP pic.twitter.com/TZxqFJ26HN— NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) January 13, 2020
Irrespective of the question, Somaiya's answer would be the same, "Maine Aapko Javab De Dia Hai". Twitter has turned into a meme generator after Somaiya's response.
Flash back to my childhood jab recorder mein tape atak jata tha:#MaineAapkoJawabDeDiyaHai https://t.co/N3V72rwe8V— Vijaya 🏳️🌈 (@methehoe) January 14, 2020
When I asked her, "do you love me?" 27 times...— Tweet Potato (@newshungree) January 14, 2020
She:#KiritSomaiya pic.twitter.com/rqjVp5TPA9
When I don't know the answer of any question, I do the same at the time of viva#MaineAapkoJawabDeDiyaHai#KiritSomaiya pic.twitter.com/afZM6aKiuK— Vijay malya (@Malya8000) January 14, 2020
this video is fake , here is the original pic.twitter.com/gRMVXrQClA— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) January 13, 2020
Me after telling my friends a new excuse for the cheat day :#MaineAapkoJawabDeDiyaHai pic.twitter.com/IqcpygGWsO— The Gandhian (@The_Gandhian_) January 14, 2020
Girl's response to a persistent stalkers right from her school days to a day before her wedding 😂😂#KiritSomaiya https://t.co/8RXYrwAwJv— Ibu Hatela (@Esmilebhai) January 14, 2020
#MaineAapkoJawabDeDiyaHai— Dr. J. F. Thomas (@tomtomjf) January 14, 2020
Banks: When will you pay back?
Vijay Mallya: Maine Aapko Jawab DeDiya Hai!
Nirav Modi: Maine Aapko Jawab DeDiya Hai!
Mehul Choksi: Maine Aapko Jawab DeDiya Hai!
#KiritSomaiya is the real slim shady.— Ankur Bhatia (@ankurtheseeder) January 13, 2020
*Please stand up* https://t.co/fUsCWKxloB
Next time your boss asks you about performance @ndtv @sohitmishra99 #KiritSomaiya pic.twitter.com/gr4UAa5bdU— Varun Dhamija (@varund) January 14, 2020
#KiritSomaiya to— Sanjay (@Sanjay98271767) January 14, 2020
NDTV pic.twitter.com/0S3aIKfsKm
BJP to opposition's questions during parliament debate #MaineAapkoJawabDeDiyaHai— Ironman - The Lohpurush🇮🇳 (@lohpurushironma) January 14, 2020
Both @KiritSomaiya ji & anchor wud be like.....— SHAIKH WASIM شیخ وسیم शैख़ वसीम (@wasim_shaikh10) January 14, 2020
Kirit won control challenge #KiritSomaiya pic.twitter.com/CY33zCqnAO
Engineering students writing semester paper 😆😆#KiritSomaiya pic.twitter.com/DAtastgXNF— Abhi_shekS (@shakes_abhi) January 14, 2020
If Marvel makes the next part of The Avengers then you will be the groot.— Mohd Shahan Raza (@MohdShahanRaza2) January 14, 2020
😂😂😂#MaineAapkoJawabDeDiyaHai https://t.co/kOHtiSVnkZ
Whenever I ask Narendra about Demonetisation. Narendra be like..#MaineAapkoJawabDeDiyaHai pic.twitter.com/yDLdQMrYvg— Jawaharlal Nehru (@hindkejawahar) January 14, 2020