Raise your hand if salary negotiation-wali phone conversation with a recruiter make you feel anxious. Yes, my hand is up in the air. You say an XYZ figure, HR tells you the budget that the company has. After a lot of discussion, you end up being convinced with the offer that the recruiter shares with you. Then, you are like, "Sh*t, I just got convinced." Believe me, you suck at bargaining. Maan lo baat.

Now, imagine how the conversation of salary negotiation would go like, if it's your mom instead of you. A techie really wish to experiment with the idea and his LinkedIn post caught my attention.

The techie named Nitesh Yadav posted a screenshot of his tweet on LinkedIn. "Can I bring my mother on a salary negotiation call? She can definitely make a better deal," his post reads. Yadav's post having more than 20k reactions is going viral.

Here's how netizens are reacting to it:

Moms can make an even better deal as their praises know no leaps and bounds when it comes to their children. Imagine, HR getting bombarded with statements like "lakhon me ek hai mera beta."

- Ankita Srivastava

My mom will be like " thodi salary badha do hum hamesha yahipe interview dete hai."

- Kalyani Kulkarni

Their topmost skills. After all that they may ask for extra paise just as dhaniya."

- Kanika Singh

Bhaiya theek theek laga lo...doosri company wale is se zyada de rahe hain. hamaara beta bahut sanskaari hai, aik baar join karne ke baad kisi doosri company ke chakkar mein naheen padega.

- Abdul Wahid Raza

A LinkedIn user, R Akaash, posted an oh-so-hilarious meme and commented, HR, me and my mom discussing over a conference call be like:

This is true...even once I negotiated my salary with the HR, thereafter once I told my mom that I am getting xyz PKG...then she told upfront that I am till in a loss...she told I should have been asked for more...it is absolutely true moms are real negotiators.

- Abhirup Paul

Mom bolengi, isse jyada toh hamaare mohalle ki kaam waali bai ko milta hai.

- Sachin Jain

My mom would be like, ok aap hi ki baat badi karte hai, bas ab 25% bonus monthly add kar do. Ab na nahi kehna.

- Leena Anand

I bet on it bro! couldn't agree more. My Mom had my first job location changed from Bangalore to Pune on call with manager and I was trying so hard for a week to convince him.

- Shahrukh Shaikh

Meanwhile, some LinkedIn users also wondered how would the conversation go if the HR brings his/her mother.

Be careful, kahi HR bhi apni mummy ko na le aye. "Negotiation ke liye".

- Divyank Khatri

The problem will occur when HR will too bring their mothers for the bargaining.

- Dev Jain

What if the HR also brings his/her mom? Then there will be a 'WAR', not salary negotiation!

- Srinivas Choudary

I believe, most of us must have thought about how do moms negotiate so easily? Believe it or not, a mother has the supreme power of bargaining. Just visit vegetable market with your mom and let her do the job. For the ones, who find hard to negotiate for salary, practice on your convincing power. Need I say more?