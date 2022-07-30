As if 'Why are men?' wasn't enough, it's now 'Why are upper-caste men?'

In the most nauseating, gut-churning, repulsive text chain, a Brahmin guy stuck in the dinosaur era attempts to assert dominance via his pseudo sense of superiority by declaring his caste as supreme. He views this as a form of flirting. Men if you're reading this, this is how you die a virgin.

Read it here if you dare:

How a Brahmin guy impress a girl? Check this 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9H6LtHfhwq — Kranthi Raju (@KranthiRaju13) July 30, 2022

Imagine being so bland that your entire personality revolves around flexing a caste that led a system of oppression with a 4000-year-old history of violence, abuse, and slavery among other heinous crimes.

Naturally, Twitter was outraged at this dude's audacity.

Aryan supremacy like Nazis ? https://t.co/LoMxk1vqgq — Taqee (@aggieshoon) July 30, 2022

indian upper castes trying to get other people to care about their caste superiority https://t.co/fL2zFqqZ5y pic.twitter.com/q9Aq7fwMos — Daryon (@DaryonArt) July 30, 2022

A Bhumihar dude from Bihar told a girl that she should become his girlfriend since he is actually from a higher caste than hers. I mean, it was one of the reasons he gave. https://t.co/wcGo2NrJPo — Close-mouthed (@super_soge) July 30, 2022

Their entire personality revolves around their caste. Other than that they have nothing to offer. Douchebags! https://t.co/ljeO9z5bCu — Abrazos y Besos (@love_lonewolf) July 30, 2022

"In sperm bank our semen is in high demand"😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qlqvd0Cdto — blurry🍥 (@appu_khotarde) July 30, 2022

Of course a Brahmin has to refer dalit as untouchables and the lowest community in order to show their caste significance. Makes me sick of them. This is also exactly how I feel when they put Iyer/Iyengar in their bio or their username. https://t.co/ZWe3yfLmTm — Iraiyanbu (@IraiyanbuP) July 30, 2022

3000 year old disease.. https://t.co/ulQczLOYUd — Abrar Pasha (@AbrarPasha6) July 30, 2022

They're not Going down..... There is Just System Renovation & Modernisation...... People in Power, Education & Academics Brahmins People in Defence & Law Enforcement Agencies Kshatriyas, People in Business & Trading Vaishyas, People in Odd Jobs & Labour Shudras & Dalits — ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ_💛❤️ (@DKAmbeperkal261) July 30, 2022

He wouldn't get laid ever if arrange marriage didn't exist. https://t.co/m0327Bh6ZC — Defdas (@Defvash) July 30, 2022

I would pretend I did not read this — Defdas (@Defvash) July 30, 2022

Men like this don't just appear out of thin air. They are groomed and nurtured by embedding a sick sense of Bramhinical superiority that continues to be prevalent in modern-day India, whether you accept it or not. Casteism is like a cockroach. Jitna bhi maro, kabhi marega hi nahi.