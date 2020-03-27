What do you do when the panic of Corona is coursing through your veins but you also have to urgently travel? Well, you'd wear a mask, gloves, glasses and bathe in sanitizer to keep yourself safe, what else, right?

Well, but this guy wore a full-body dinosaur costume as a hazmat suit to protect himself against the pandemic, while he was in the Miami. Pictures of his creative and safe airport look are going viral:

No this is not a joke and no Halloween did not come early this year, this T-Rex suit is literally shielding this man from the pandemic. And this is hands-down, the safest and quirkiest airport look we have ever seen.

The man was seen collecting his boarding pass and checking in his luggage in the adorable oversized costume.

And if you think he changed into his normal clothes after the security check and procedures, he didn't. He literally walked into the aircraft like that. I am not kidding you.

FACTS: Wearing a dinosaur suit WILL protect you from the virus. I don’t make the rules. pic.twitter.com/52bsqJz7e6 — shayna⁷// (@holashayna) March 20, 2020

Netizens are going crazy over this innovative, makeshift yet OTT hazmat suit.

Science and evolution have really come a long way. There was literally a dinosaur in a plane.