A video of a man spitting on tandoori rotis while making them is going viral on social media. The video was shot at a roadside dhaba in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The person in the video is seen spitting at each roti before sticking it inside the tandoor to cook.

The accused was reportedly arrested after the video went viral and netizens urged for strict action against the man in the video.

This is not the first time this kind of incident happened. Earlier, this year, a 22-year-old cook was arrested after a video of him spitting on the dough while making rotis went at an engagement ceremony went viral.