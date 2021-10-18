A video of a man spitting on tandoori rotis while making them is going viral on social media. The video was shot at a roadside dhaba in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

गाजियाबाद के एक चिकन पॉइंट का वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक शख्स थूक लगाकर रोटी बनाता दिख रहा है. pic.twitter.com/utDi9Jh9F8 — Anubhav Veer Shakya (@AnubhavVeer) October 17, 2021

The person in the video is seen spitting at each roti before sticking it inside the tandoor to cook.

The accused was reportedly arrested after the video went viral and netizens urged for strict action against the man in the video.

Elderly by age, Respect is his name. Surrounded by some doing openly without fear Reason lenience of law but late after viral, justice delayed.

Generally: Once Elderly men were respected taught by mothers, now changed. — K L Srinivasa Rao (@KLSrinivasaRao4) October 17, 2021

Action should required, and what the hotel woner doing . — Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhishe9165) October 17, 2021

अब तो घृणा सी हो गई है बाहर का खाना खाना या समान खरीदने से ।अब मानवता रही नहीं ।अब तो थूका हुआ,मुता हुआ और पोट्टी रहित ही खाना खाने का समय आ गया है ।ऐसे लोगो के खिलाफ शक्त से सक्त कार्यवाही होना चाहिए जिससे कि कोई भी ऐसा घिनौना काम करने से पहले एक बार अवश्य सोचे — Majister singh (@SinghMajister) October 17, 2021

I don't understand why they do this.....how can someone spit on food which is served to others...give him such a treatment that he never spit on anything — Rambo (@Rambo26555238) October 17, 2021

This is not the first time this kind of incident happened. Earlier, this year, a 22-year-old cook was arrested after a video of him spitting on the dough while making rotis went at an engagement ceremony went viral.