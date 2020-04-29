The lockdown has got us all craving for one thing or the other. From alcohol to our favourite kind of food, we're all missing something. For some folks, it's marijuana, or the Devil's lettuce, as some like to call it.

According to The New Indian Express, a Hyderabad youth and his friend rode a bike 600 km from Hyderabad to Chhattisgarh to score some ganja.

Yashwanth Kumar and his friend Ganesh went to pick up from the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, and managed to bag 2 whole kilos of cannabis. They even avoided around 100 checkposts on the way back by travelling through village roads.

However, Rachakonda police who were conducting vehicle checks caught Yashwanth at the Pantangi toll plaza as pillion riding is not allowed. His friend Ganesh managed to flee.

Yashwanth apparently has 19 bike theft cases against him.

What a 'trip'!