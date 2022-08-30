Farts are relieving. They set your butt and stomach free from all the unwanted air. But a man was sentenced to almost three years in jail after farting. Strange right?

Matthew Hapgood reportedly decided to fart in a police officer’s face after he was arrested for robbing. Gutsy move, dude!

He was arrested by cops as he stole beer and cider worth Rs 3086 (£33) from Tesco as well as vape products from a garage. Hapgood decided to do the most unexpected thing at this moment and blew wind at the cop's face.

Reportedly he pleaded guilty to robbery, shoplifting, possession of a bladed article, and criminal damage at Oxford Crown Court.

Following the court hearing, Judge Ian Pringle QC said:

You have a lengthy history, no less than 31 previous convictions for 83 offences, all really to do with a drug or alcohol addiction which has been with you for most of your adult life.

Later, Ronan McCann, in his defense, stated that Hapgood's issues were linked to his substance addiction.

Read more: Did You Know That Farting In Front Of Your Partner Is The Sign Of A Mature, Strong Relationship?