It's hard to find people who will truly go the distance for the things they believe in. There's always something like a job or social stigma that comes in the way. In this case, it was a judge in Wilson County, Tennessee.

According to CNN, Spencer Boston lit a marijuana joint in front of the judge while in court on a simple possession charge.

This social activist (?) first started talking about why weed should be legalised. Then, before anyone could figure out what was happening, he whipped out a joint and took a bunch of drags.

Boston was quickly detained and escorted out. While his dreams of an early release might have gone 'up in smoke', he definitely made his point!