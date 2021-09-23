There are all kinds of nightmarish medical conditions out there, and today, you're going to learn about yet another one.

A 33-year-old man from Texas has been ejaculating semen and urine from his anus, and has been passing faecal matter through his urine for almost 2 years, according to reports.

A study titled 'A Curious Case of Rectal Ejaculation' describes a patient who sought out treatment after five days of pain in his testicles. He had also been passing a substantial amount of semen from his rectum for 2 years.

Doctors said that the man's condition is known as a rectal-prostate fistula, and is usually the result of surgery or inflammatory conditions such as Crohn's.

Common symptoms of this are faeces and blood in urine, as well as urinary tract infections. However, a highly rare symptom is passing sperm through the rectum. After a series of tests and studies, doctors finally realised that the problem began when the patient had a catheter wrongly inserted 2 years prior.

A surgical fistula repair was ultimately performed to fix his leakage problems. Let's hope he's feeling better!