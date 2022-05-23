A techie who goes by the name of TechLead recently listened to his heart and tweeted out his unfiltered opinion. Lucky for him and extremely unfortunate for us, his heart is as shallow as the gutter water infested streets of Bangalore.

In a sexist Twitter thread, he revealed some highly berating stances and regressive judgement that is outright hazardous to society:

Women shouldn't code... perhaps be influencers/creators instead. It's their natural strength.



Coding is a brutal 24/7 job, mutually exclusive with motherhood - after 9-months maternity leave, they come back obsolete & outdated. Elon Musk even says birth rate is falling too much. — TechLead (@techleadhd) May 21, 2022

Yes, Elon Musk of all people is the supreme authority on the declining birth rate.

This isn't discrimination. It's like women soldiers - no one wants to see a pregnant woman on the battlefield.



Do it if you want and we'll support your choice, but... men don't choose between family or career. Only a fool chooses career. — TechLead (@techleadhd) May 21, 2022

Bestie, if you see women as nothing more than breeding stock - that's discrimination. And men and women are equal contributors in rearing a healthy family. While women might be the ones to bear life in their womb, it is as much the man's duty to nurse and nurture that very foetus. If as a man you think you can dump the entire responsibility on women - that's you being a chauvinist pig.

No one asked for women programmers. We asked for women influencers and instead got "independent women" in pants suits. Independence does not exist if you want a family.



A woman should prioritize being a good mother and wife, not a coding machine. "Mother/Wife" is a great job. — TechLead (@techleadhd) May 21, 2022

A family is a beautiful gift, not a cage meant to strip you of your autonomy and confine you. If it is, why don't men give up their independence and prioritize being good fathers and husbands instead? Problem solved.

To be clear, I think women can be great programmers. But we should encourage them to stay home as much as to work. Unless your tech job supports part-time work for 3+ years, you don't support mothers.



Most men sacrifice for family.

Women sacrifice family for career. — TechLead (@techleadhd) May 21, 2022

What world is this guy living in?

I'm just giving a voice to all the silenced mothers who were forced out of their jobs.



Tech is hostile to mothers. We need to acknowledge that.

When we do, we can create change (like part-time remote work).

As it is, I cannot recommend coding to any woman. — TechLead (@techleadhd) May 21, 2022

The only people he is giving a voice to are fellow bigots and sexist assholes who think of women as beneath them.

Twitter was equally enraged by this man's unabashed misogyny:

Imagine men taking care of their own kids. Yeah I married a man who cooks and cleans, we actually work as a unit, and not two seperate people raising a child. I worked 70 hour weeks when I needed to, to make money for my family, because my husband couldn’t earn as much. Family. — Skeptical Drop Bear she/her (@skepticdropbear) May 22, 2022

“No one wants a pregnant woman in a battlefield”- I agree no one but coding is not a battlefield. It’s a simple 9-5 job where we work, enjoy and network, — Nida Khan 🦸🏼‍♀️ (@nidaslife23) May 22, 2022

"Men don't choose between family or career"



I would be exceptionally surprised if any self respecting individual wanted to start a family with you after hearing this take. — M.Bryson (@mbryson_) May 22, 2022

Contrary to popular belief, women do not spend their entire lives pregnant.



Also, men absolutely choose between family and career. There's a good reason the "absent father" is a common experience. Because men are encouraged to choose their careers. — Burt Rock (5x) (@BurtRock69) May 22, 2022

"Even Elon Musk..." isn't the homerun you think it is — Jadzia (the Polish one, not the Trill one) (@JadziaBenntley) May 22, 2022

> "This isn't Discrimination"

> Proceeds to Discrimate — Corey (@RougeSparkk) May 22, 2022

the first ever programmer was literally a woman https://t.co/4RxYbRBfTw — kits austen (@anyasbarbie) May 23, 2022

I think women should be allowed to murder knobs like this guy https://t.co/By9IjooaVv — Nick (@waywardcatboy) May 23, 2022

Women shouldn't what now? I've been coding since I was 14. I was a web developer, who is now going into game development. I can handle it just fine. Thanks.



Of course, I also have no interest in having children, not all do. Even if I did, it's possible to do both. It's 2022. https://t.co/G6UCwqiNxC — megan 💫 (@__eluvian) May 23, 2022

Women were traditionally the ones who did coding until the late 20th century.



The lead programmer for Apollo was a woman.



How about letting people do what they want and supporting parents who want to work. https://t.co/Ve0JBjugL9 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) May 22, 2022

My team is 100% women. Not intentionally. I didn't set out to hire only women. It's just that they blew away the competition. Cream of the crop.



There's a reason he's ex-facebook/meta/google.



This guy's just a fucking asshole. #WomenInSTEM absolutely rock. https://t.co/XoI6uGAYM5 — I Am Canadian 🇨🇦 💉💉💉 (@1angrycanadian) May 22, 2022

i knew I recognized this guy from somewhere https://t.co/pQuDLEKLZ9 pic.twitter.com/AlLOHwP7CB — Naomi 🍛 (@ST6_NSQK) May 22, 2022

This is Grace Hopper. She created the world's FIRST compiler, which is why all programming languages exist today. https://t.co/NI60nEcDpG pic.twitter.com/CbBKint1Fu — vrede.eth🦇🔊🐼 (@CryptoPixy) May 22, 2022

I would like to end this with a message to TechLead on behalf of all women: "Fuck you!"