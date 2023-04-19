‘ Mere paas bahot paisa hai‘. No, I don’t have it, but if you have met elites who often boast about their wealth, then you must have heard this statement. Most of them end up buying most ridiculously expensive items that exist in the world. ‘Coz ‘I have got money, dude’.

Source: Meme Template House

Speaking of which, this Richie-Rich recently spent $7000 (₹5,74,775) on a cigarette lighter and we cannot wrap our heads around this.

Gavin Mayo (@EarnMayo) posted a video on Twitter in which we can seem him flaunting his S.T. Dupont’s black and golden-coloured lighter while standing on an escalator. The man opens up the lighter and and switches it on. Gavin also boasted about buying this highly-expensive gadget.

A screenshot from the video

“I spent $7000 on a lighter today. We are not the same,” he wrote.

I spent $7000 on a lighter today. We are not the same pic.twitter.com/9JpPNXSefC — Gavin Mayo (@EarnMayo) April 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT A Twitter user, who had same thoughts like us, asked Gavin, “Can you explain why you would spend $7000 on a lighter?” To which, he replied, “I like the sound it makes.”

I Like the sound it makes — Gavin Mayo (@EarnMayo) April 17, 2023

Here’s how others are reacting to this:

Somebody rob this man https://t.co/Q2z6XI2y43 — Sol (@Soulphires) April 19, 2023

Correct. You are silly and I am not. https://t.co/SZmmrNCSjW — Neil Baki (@iudicatepauperi) April 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT No we are not bc I ain’t that stupid to buy somthing like this for almost 1k https://t.co/TqRXYjuwaw — soft delicate brown woman (@sweetestbitxhx) April 19, 2023

fools will spend so much on something that functions the same regardless of its price point. a $7,000 flame will always outsmart the fool that bought it 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/WK4DBaUMzM — mon 🦋 (@back2growl) April 19, 2023

I can get this on amazon for $12 https://t.co/ngm7JDGOu6 — be fr (@befrdotcom) April 19, 2023

correct; you’re a dumbass and i’m not https://t.co/guH4L4QjNS — danisha carter (@DanishaCarter4) April 19, 2023

I light my cigarettes on the stove we are not the same https://t.co/sbgafta4an — rennie (@iero985) April 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT i have never spent a single dollar on a lighter in my life https://t.co/2P1PJHeHPD pic.twitter.com/npRk1JLzoS — SEN. HOWELL TANKERBELL (@chrncllymlstd) April 18, 2023

Thank God, we are not the same.