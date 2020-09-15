Government being the government, drew the social distancing circles in the weirdest possible places inside a railway station in West Bengal.
That's not all, the local Netizen decided to channelize his inner unofficial Ninja and accepted the challenge of staying inside these oddly marked circles, even if it meant taking uncomfortable positions to fit inside the circle.
Don't get me wrong, it's a great initiative for social distancing but I'm no gymnast or a yoga guru to squat or lunge just to be in a queue and neither is half of India.
Well, thanks to the generosity of Twitter user MiishNottyAna a.k.a Anamika for sharing this gold with the world, here are all the uncomfortable painful pictures you need to see to make your backache worse.
