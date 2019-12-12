What's that one tiny annoying thing that flies high, loves to buzz around your ears when you're fast asleep and disappears into thin air after pricking you and sucking your blood?

Here's a hint, it's that one tiny insect that's the home to hundreds of diseases.

What if I told you that there is a man who has the superpowers to kill all the mosquitos with his fart from 6 meters away? I'm not kidding, folks.

Joe Rwamirama a 48-year-old man from Uganda claims that his farts can kill mosquitos and small insects from 6 meters away. In fact, he's saved his village habitants from Malaria.

And there's a company that has hired him for making mosquito repellants from his strangely, protective-lethal farts. He claims that researches have funded a study to check the chemical properties of his toxic poison.

According to The Mirror, Joe said in an interview that he eats normal food just like everyone else but his farts are still mosquito and insect-proof. He further adds:

I smell like a normal man and I bathe daily and my farts are just like everyone else, they are only dangerous to small insects and especially mosquitoes.

In fact, a local barber from his village claims that whenever Joe is around, mosquitoes vanish. In a conversation with The Sun, he further reveals:

He is respectful of people around him and will only fart when there are mosquitoes around which bring malaria. His farts get rid of this disease.

Well, all I can say is, if the company working on these mosquito repellents manage to not make it smell like farts, I'd love to buy them. Anything to avoid those tiny blood-sucking vampires, right?