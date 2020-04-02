It' not an exaggeration to say that the last 30 days have been some of the most stressful times in recent history. From Delhi violence to a global pandemic that threatens our species, this last month has been absolutely shite.

In light of this, we have all been put in a complete lockdown. Which means Twitter found an apt way of describing how our lives have looked like during this time.  

It's just terrifying how life has gotten us into this habit of makig humour our escape plan from all of this. 

