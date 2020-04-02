It' not an exaggeration to say that the last 30 days have been some of the most stressful times in recent history. From Delhi violence to a global pandemic that threatens our species, this last month has been absolutely shite.
In light of this, we have all been put in a complete lockdown. Which means Twitter found an apt way of describing how our lives have looked like during this time.
March 1 and April 1 pic.twitter.com/XwLBTGHEDG— Benson (@bluke123) April 1, 2020
March 1 / April 1 pic.twitter.com/7D8Jot6MEE— Paul Myers (@pulmyears) April 1, 2020
March 1 / April 1 pic.twitter.com/5TX4gwor0G— Paul Hawkins (@paulhawkinsnyc) April 1, 2020
Everything about this.— kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) April 1, 2020
March 1 // April 1. pic.twitter.com/dfpZxsSRO6
March 1/April 1 because let’s be honest, things weren’t that great a month ago. pic.twitter.com/IGRoUT0we0— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) April 2, 2020
Paul Rudd - March 1/ April 1— Glenn Ferrara (@GlennFerrara) April 1, 2020
This is getting ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/aaf8db4uNl
Quarantined couples March 1 vs. April 1 pic.twitter.com/Yv4rUqLxVK— Chris Stanton (@chrisstanton27) April 1, 2020
March 1 and April 1 pic.twitter.com/7kw2JSGQHZ— biri (@lesinema) April 1, 2020
me on March 1 vs me on April 1 pic.twitter.com/IymbEeQFEJ— kapitanzenii (@kapitanzenii) April 1, 2020
March 1 vs. April 1 with #The100 pic.twitter.com/EIVxYcWmyv— Culturess (@CulturessFS) April 1, 2020
March 1st April 1st pic.twitter.com/gLkN9WgA9a— vulnicura 🐇 (@oliviascolmans) April 1, 2020
Here’s another one— mickey | weaker twink (@uomodelmisterio) April 2, 2020
March 1st April 1st pic.twitter.com/hOYryrTqnN
March 1st April 1st pic.twitter.com/IL7yneBuWt— cursed child as memes (@ccasmemes) April 1, 2020
March 1st/ April 1st #QuarantineLife #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Vref0JSj83— Mark Brockett (@Tuff_Overlord) April 1, 2020
It's just terrifying how life has gotten us into this habit of makig humour our escape plan from all of this.
Me on March 1st v Me on April 1st pic.twitter.com/CYISN7IQsJ— New Town Flâneur (@NewTownFlaneur) April 1, 2020
It's just terrifying how life has gotten us into this habit of makig humour our escape plan from all of this.