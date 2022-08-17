Recently, Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of Meta's Horizon Worlds in France and Spain. He also said that they plan on expanding the platform to other countries. But here's the thing, the image that Zuckerberg posted to share the news has netizens talking quite a bit. 

Meta has launched Horizon Worlds for users above 18 years of age in the U.S. and Canada as well as for users in the U.K. The company has also added safety features like controls for voice chat and four-foot personal boundaries around avatars in the Horizon Worlds platform.

But the recent image that Zuckerberg posted has people wondering what advancements Meta has truly made in terms of its graphics. 

Take a look at how people responded to Horizon Worlds' France and Spain launch. And we won't lie, there is a lot of shade being thrown at it! 

Here's us hoping that they'll make improvements to it, because the internet obviously will not accept anything less. 