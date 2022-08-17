Recently, Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of Meta's Horizon Worlds in France and Spain. He also said that they plan on expanding the platform to other countries. But here's the thing, the image that Zuckerberg posted to share the news has netizens talking quite a bit.

Meta has launched Horizon Worlds for users above 18 years of age in the U.S. and Canada as well as for users in the U.K. The company has also added safety features like controls for voice chat and four-foot personal boundaries around avatars in the Horizon Worlds platform.

But the recent image that Zuckerberg posted has people wondering what advancements Meta has truly made in terms of its graphics.

Take a look at how people responded to Horizon Worlds' France and Spain launch. And we won't lie, there is a lot of shade being thrown at it!

show me a hotter man i’ll wait pic.twitter.com/TVPP54XAdG — Dana Wickens! (@danawickens) August 16, 2022

looks great? i'm pretty sure I could do better with $3 dollars, this is what is draining 3 Billion? — 🏴‍☠️🤙🏾 (@gotrich) August 17, 2022

Why are some tech folk so obsessed with recreating second life? — Joanna Holman (@joannamuses) August 16, 2022

Very Captain Ahab how Zuck is making his company pour billions of dollars into metaverse garbage while Facebook becomes completely unusable — CHUG (@cliddle) August 17, 2022

Why does this hand make me so uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/hY37zF47Mv — Sawyer Wade (@SawyerWithAnAww) August 16, 2022

We’ve invested billions of dollars to finally achieve what humanity has been dreaming of - 3D graphics surpassed by Pixar’s short films from the 80s — Girl In Heat 2010: The Final Heat (@SpiderInStckngs) August 16, 2022

So it’s money laundering yeah? — Bourgeois Zombie (@BourgeoisZombie) August 16, 2022

Another $10 billion and they will be able to add legs — Today's Tom Servo (@DicconHyatt) August 16, 2022

Looks like flash animation from the homepage of a car insurance website in 2009 — Ghost Walsh Hot Takes (@JoeWalshHotTake) August 16, 2022

Does he seriously think this is gonna catch on? — StÜArt_0 (@shector0) August 17, 2022

Metaverse doesn't even look as polished as Second Life, which came out in 2003.



Second Life also has a dedicated fanbase of deeply weird sex fetishists which keep it afloat.



What does the metaverse have? — Rarian Rakista 🦊 (@rarianrakista) August 16, 2022

I’m always struck by how metaverse and VR stuff has the richest people in the world (CEOs, VC guys, etc) hamstrung by the limitations of designing for the cheapest hardware possible. They’d be able to make metaverse look better if they subsidised or gave away gaming PCs en masse — ryan dell (@ryandeel) August 16, 2022

seriously, how did it get worse than what they had in 2017? pic.twitter.com/Qux4VryZ63 — architectus 🌑 (@0xArchitectus) August 17, 2022

Sorry Zuck... my mom says it is dinner time. pic.twitter.com/9V9FMOe0RL — Peter Liske (@PeterLiske) August 16, 2022

Good grief. So you want us to sit in our homes and pretend to go to France and Spain? No wonder people can’t communicate in real life anymore. Gesh. — lawyerchick92 (@lawyerchick92) August 16, 2022

Antoni Gaudí: look how they massacred my boy pic.twitter.com/bVfbIajzWZ — Servant of the Sacred Fire (@RevAndyKarlson) August 17, 2022

Wii Wii! — LuckyDaley (@luckydaley) August 16, 2022

This is one of the greatest embarrassments in the history of tech. Downright idiotic. — Paul Farcas (@PaulFarcas0) August 17, 2022

1992 had better graphics... pic.twitter.com/6PpStiPW4f — Chris Shaw (@ChrisShawFilms) August 16, 2022

Here's us hoping that they'll make improvements to it, because the internet obviously will not accept anything less.