Martin Guptill, infamously remembered by Indian fans for dismissing MS Dhoni in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, caught everyone's attention with his on-field antics after the second T20I on Sunday.
Guptill, who ended up on the losing side, hogged all the limelight away from the performers of the game in split-seconds.
As Chahal moved in to interrupt Rohit Sharma and Martin Guptill, who were having a chat in the middle of the ground, he said to the Kiwi batsman and said:
What's up boys? What's up?
Guptill, who was clearly not expecting anyone to interrupt, reacted in the most desi style ever. Just like any other agitated Indian, Guptill replied saying:
Kya be g**ndu?
In a fraction of seconds the intensity, of what Guptill had said, hit Chahal who lowered the mic in a hasty but unsuccessful attempt.
Here, watch the video.
But all efforts from Chahal went in vain as the video went viral online and soon the golden words from Guptill were trending.
