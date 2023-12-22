What’s a desi wedding without a fight? Be it a fufa sitting with a swollen face or a door ki maasi wanting a free saree draping service, someone has to get offended and pick a fight during wedding ceremonies.

However, a recent wedding made new records because this fight took place because of the lack of paneer in the dish. No, we aren’t kidding!

Serious Eats

In a now-viral video, wedding guests, from both the groom’s and the bride’s sides, are seen throwing plastic chairs at each other. The abandoned plates with food can also be seen on the table.

Kalesh b/w groom side and bride side people's during marriage over no pieces of paneer inside matar paneer

pic.twitter.com/qY5sXRgQA4 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 20, 2023

Needless to mention, people couldn’t hold their emotions, and here’s what they had to say about this very paneer-istic situation:

Exactly why I am non vegetarian — MetalHEAD21 (@Head21Metal) December 21, 2023

No Paneer No Shaadi!!!! Simple it is 🙂 — Anonymous (@___iamanonymous) December 20, 2023

Meanwhile tent wala be like -mere kya galti — Abhishek (@AdamSmi39821502) December 21, 2023

Paneer ka chakkar babu bhaiya 🤣🤣 — Rakshit (@rakshittrajput1) December 20, 2023

Aaj matar paneer par focus nhi krte — h. (@losttt_boi) December 20, 2023

No compromise for paneer — Sumit Dev (@SumitDe04062362) December 20, 2023

World war 3 will fought for Paneer🤣🤣 — Rakshit (@rakshittrajput1) December 20, 2023

Kursi Tod ke paneer ke paise vasool rhe hai!😂😂 — Ishan gupta (@IshanJi6) December 20, 2023

Who knew paneer could literally break families apart?