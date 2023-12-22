What’s a desi wedding without a fight? Be it a fufa sitting with a swollen face or a door ki maasi wanting a free saree draping service, someone has to get offended and pick a fight during wedding ceremonies.
However, a recent wedding made new records because this fight took place because of the lack of paneer in the dish. No, we aren’t kidding!
In a now-viral video, wedding guests, from both the groom’s and the bride’s sides, are seen throwing plastic chairs at each other. The abandoned plates with food can also be seen on the table.
Needless to mention, people couldn’t hold their emotions, and here’s what they had to say about this very paneer-istic situation:
Who knew paneer could literally break families apart?