Do you love Keanu Reeves? Of course, who doesn't?

The man that he is as well as the actor he has become over the years, it is incredibly difficult to not like him.



Now that both his upcoming instalments, Matrix 4 and John Wick 4, will be releasing on the same day fans have decided to call it the Keanu Reeves day.





Additionally, his fans on Twitter demanded a national holiday on that special date.

Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 releasing the same day. That day will officially be a national holiday for St. Keanu. — Matthew Odinson (@Jaigeyes_) December 12, 2019

Soon Twitter was trending with the hashtag #StKeanu and fans went gaga.

May 21st, 2021 will be Keanu Reeves day!!!!!!



It’s going to be a National holiday!!!!! — Kristine Connors (@krissyconnors45) December 11, 2019

May 21, 2021 is offical Keanu Reeves day, mark your calendars it's an international holiday — Jo (@alltimetrsh) December 12, 2019

Keanu Reeves has two films dropping May 21, 2021



• 'John Wick 4'

• 'Matrix 4' pic.twitter.com/bp0qXzuxbg — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) December 11, 2019

Which to see first is the real question pic.twitter.com/e0zNPtC647 — Corey Haywood (@Yo_CoreyWoodz) December 12, 2019

Neo stopping John Wick's bullets LOL! — AirEvel (@airbrenda) December 12, 2019

May 21, 2021 is officially Keanu Reeves day. — Alex S. (@AlexanderS_95) December 11, 2019

Can't wait already. Did anyone say 2021? Ugh.