Do you love Keanu Reeves? Of course, who doesn't?
The man that he is as well as the actor he has become over the years, it is incredibly difficult to not like him.
Now that both his upcoming instalments, Matrix 4 and John Wick 4, will be releasing on the same day fans have decided to call it the Keanu Reeves day.
Additionally, his fans on Twitter demanded a national holiday on that special date.
Soon Twitter was trending with the hashtag #StKeanu and fans went gaga.
May 21st, 2021 will be Keanu Reeves day!!!!!!— Kristine Connors (@krissyconnors45) December 11, 2019
It’s going to be a National holiday!!!!!
May 21, 2021 is offical Keanu Reeves day, mark your calendars it's an international holiday— Jo (@alltimetrsh) December 12, 2019
Keanu Reeves has two films dropping May 21, 2021— Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) December 11, 2019
• 'John Wick 4'
• 'Matrix 4' pic.twitter.com/bp0qXzuxbg
Neo stopping John Wick's bullets LOL!— AirEvel (@airbrenda) December 12, 2019
December 12, 2019
Can't wait already. Did anyone say 2021? Ugh.