It's the day of the election results and the fight has been nerve-wracking. While the BJP has won in the state of Assam, AINRC Chief N Rangaswamy, meanwhile, is leading in Puducherry.
But, with bated breaths everyone waited to know the final results in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is returning as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term with the TMC leading in over 200 seats. So, naturally, Twitter is doing what it does best and making tonnes of hilarious memes on the same. Here they are :
MeaMeanwhile congress in every election result#WestBengalPolls #Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/GjgiBY61zu— Rohit Chauhan (@Rohitc1997) May 2, 2021
PM @narendramodi after seeing bangal #ElectionResults and covid crisis in country #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/d7uxQAGQs1— BEROJGAR RAMBABU JAT (@RAMBABUJAT12) May 2, 2021
#ElectionResults— Iamrizwanrn◾ (@iamrizwanrn) May 2, 2021
BJP's condition at this time.. pic.twitter.com/kVmU35opfq
After held back to back rallies & only care for election around 2-3 months...— Ronnie (@ronnie0045) May 2, 2021
Now @AmitShah be like:- #ElectionResults #BengalElection2021 pic.twitter.com/ZA9a4wifLc
Bjp trying to hack #EVM in Kerela #Elections2021— Sufiyan 🇮🇳 (@Iamsufishaikh) May 2, 2021
Le #LDF and #udf - pic.twitter.com/tNapNBl4yx
Coronavirus watching #ElectionResults, and thinking how many people I have infected during the rallies pic.twitter.com/UKDdbcgT1l— Cutting Chai ☕ (@specialcutchai) May 2, 2021
BJP Now in West Bangal: #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/N8X7k27j7T— Kuldeep Aggarwal (@socialanalysist) May 2, 2021
prashant kishor to amit shah right now...#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/QcFzqc23Cu— RAHUL (@rahulmourya0105) May 2, 2021
News channels are showing only #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ntXGJCKLg1— Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) May 2, 2021
#ElectionResults#Elections2021— क्लासिक Mojito (@classic_mojito) May 2, 2021
Beard right now : pic.twitter.com/l3ax4u0QCM
Celebrating congress' defeat while losing Kerala & Bengal both be like:#ElectionResults #Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/t5B2cIIRq2— Godi Times (Parody) (@GodiTimes) May 2, 2021
Me watching election results of West Bengal 😭😭#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/HFqNvdNPo9— Shweta 🇮🇳 (@Sanatani_shree) May 2, 2021
This is the way 🤞🌝#ElectionResult #Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/JphhI8gCaj— ayushMAHAN. 😷 (@_ayushmahan) May 2, 2021
CSKians yesterday Kovaiyans today— Lost Soul (@SoulaceV) May 2, 2021
🤝🤝 #Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/KZDqaGQa9v
#ElectionResults— Subs (@Subs69907712) May 2, 2021
Gone Gone BJP gone#ExitModi is trending, me showing to this trend to Bhakts: pic.twitter.com/w0KF4iD66V
#BJP workers from tomorrow coz #TMC in the power.#Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/tNg8SoORT3— Sourabh Chouhan (@your____dad__) May 2, 2021
Modiji after seeing exit poll and thinking the mass murder was no good.#Elections2021#ElectionResult #नरेंद्र_मोदी_ग्लोबल_पप्पू pic.twitter.com/gP7dlYdyjC— Rudraksh Agrawal (@rudraagrwl) May 2, 2021
Bhakts when they are seeing BJP loosing in 4 out of 5 states#ElectionResults #Vaccine_और_MSP_दो pic.twitter.com/2sFqjMO5Hj— Davy Singh🏹🚜 डैवी सिंह (@YoYoDavySingh) May 2, 2021
Amit Shah And Narendra Modi , who said BJP will cross 200 seats in West Bengal Elections..#BengalElections2021 #Elections2021 #BJP #AssemblyElections2021 #ElectionResult #ElectionResults2021— Shivam Ojha (@shivamojhay3) May 2, 2021
# pic.twitter.com/6WeX6zskaW
After winning WB— Faizur Rahman (@FaizHRSJC) May 2, 2021
Le Didi to Modi:-#WestBengalPolls#KhelaHobe@Jhon__The__Don_ pic.twitter.com/C72wtDZLbK
TIMES NOW on ELECTIONS results today.....— Subba Rao 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@TNSubbaRao1) May 2, 2021
🤣😂😂😂😂#Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/hv6bUv63cw
BJP crossed double digit in West Bengal— Ak 2 only positivity (@sharmaboyk) May 2, 2021
Le BJP fans to Prashant kishor
#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/j5zEPYtHnq
#PrashantKishor right now .#MamtaBanerjee #Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/VdoCq5HeWL— Dr. Salman (@SalmanPhysics) May 2, 2021
Reaction of Modi-Shah and their journalists afterWest Bengal result #नरेंद्र_मोदी_ग्लोबल_पप्पू #Exitmoti #Elections2021 #BengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/dmn3XDMVeW— رامش حسن🇮🇳 (@syed_r4mish) May 2, 2021
#ElectionResults2021 #Nandigram #ElectionResults— Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) May 2, 2021
Congress watching the fight between BJP and TMC in Bengal... pic.twitter.com/TQUVqUvk5z
Bhakts after seeing election results#KhelaHobe #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/tsC7afXXoN— Suman (@sumanpreetkaurr) May 2, 2021
This is what Didi's TMC did to BJP & Modi #WestBengalPolls #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/84MXOh5JMS— ℣αɱριя౯™ (@SRKxCombatant) May 2, 2021
Mean while#ElectionResults #Elections2021 #ElectionResults2021 @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/ibW9mi8o4b— A'man (@Aman28731352) May 2, 2021
Me discussing #ElectionResults with my friends: pic.twitter.com/H2syK6RLL5— suresh chavhanke (Parody) (@Tweet2_Rhea) May 2, 2021
#ElectionResult#MamtaBanerjee #SuvenduAdhikari#ElectionResults2021#Elections2021#WestBengalPolls#Modi— Rahul Chaudhary (@rchaudhary1010) May 2, 2021
When BJP is losing bengal but mamta didi is also losing #Nandigram seat pic.twitter.com/I6qR1X85D3
For all people in West Bengal saying BJP ‘’Abki Baar 200 Paar ‘— Kunal (@being_moron) May 2, 2021
Manta Didi waiting ...#Elections2021 #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/UukLAJ7wun
Well, long live the internet.