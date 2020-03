So the coronavirus pandemic has forced most of us to work from home. But since our job here is to make memes, that's exactly what we have done. These memes will help you make sense of what the fuck actually goes on during work from home. BTW, none of these is made up. This just has been my week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Alright them, folks. Enjoy working from home and don't go out!