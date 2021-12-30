Wait, so you're telling me that we are sliding into 2022 while I'm still recovering from 2020? Glad to know that I ain't the only one having such thoughts, rather the whole of Twitter is in the same boat. Keep scrolling to read the memes and tweets on 2022, because it's the only thing we're looking forward to.

Ending 2019 Starting 2022 pic.twitter.com/QDRPT0fLvl — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 27, 2021

yo 2022 my year since nobody want it🤷🏽‍♂️ — sinner (@jdawwg9) December 30, 2021

me on new year : pic.twitter.com/zxeq9MlbV3 — Bheem Boyyy (@bheemboyyy) December 21, 2021

My 2022 be like pic.twitter.com/9cSrqtanUp — Shana Launda (@shanalaunda) December 30, 2021

I will see them in the New Year now? 2022? That's like three days from now? How?#TejRan — Amrita 🐺🦜 (@theamritasharma) December 30, 2021

Today is just 29th of December 2021, but my Expenses is already telling me today is 29th of January 2022💔 — side boyfriend 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@abduljoe11) December 30, 2021

me on my bed making up new year’s resolutions i’m not going to keep not to say the least pic.twitter.com/94Gf0gI6sH — estel imane (@REGINAVGEORGE) December 17, 2021

May you be blessed with uninterrupted Wi-Fi in 2022 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xli9ZiJ4Rt — Piyali is posting intermittently (@Piyali_RB) December 30, 2021

Wife: 2021 is almost over how did you do on your New Year resolutions this year?

Me: Everything is on track.

The Track: pic.twitter.com/U0Lxj3ADj5 — Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) December 22, 2021

“New year new me” tweets coming soon pic.twitter.com/EuLOkYhFny — HogwartsDropout🏁824 (@mr_burton91) December 20, 2021

2022 got me thinking like pic.twitter.com/sSeuAIwk7E — Jasz Kaur (@daaalmakhnii) December 30, 2021

Tell me a better plan on New Year's Eve, I will wait: pic.twitter.com/iwXJvcpynA — Charmi Chheda (@charmi04) December 22, 2021

me on December 31st at 11:59pm pic.twitter.com/7gxOi6JYxq — Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) December 25, 2021

My principle for 2022 pic.twitter.com/iHk4OJQEgX — Taruni (@taironical) December 30, 2021

2022 we’re taking trips and making money — Toosii (@toosii2x) December 27, 2021

no more main character energy for 2022... i would like to be the side character....let me show up in a fun outfit and drop a devastating zinger and enjoy my low-stakes b plot.......let someone else do the self-reflection and growth part thank you — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) December 27, 2021

2021: You learned.

2022: You apply. — Reggie Mills (@MillsReggie) December 22, 2021

If I don’t wake up like this on the 15th of February, throw all of 2022 away pic.twitter.com/q3TGe4piyH — Jay with an E 😘 (@JayeAintShit) December 30, 2021

first rule of 2022, don’t talk about 2021. — Deepest Messages (@thedeepestmsgs) December 26, 2021

2022 I will not play with you 😎. pic.twitter.com/UH2s0hsXJU — Aziz 5⭐️ (@S___Captain) December 30, 2021

Me looking at my Bright Future in 2022 pic.twitter.com/4SQSHbSC8U — Silosamabandla Gumbi (@silo_gumbi) December 30, 2021

2022 in 4 days and im still tryna process 2019 — juju 💰 (@ihyjuju) December 27, 2021

Manifesting that 2022 is gonna be my year, like every year.