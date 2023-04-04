As we all know, several Hollywood stars and international personalities graced the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala in Mumbai recently. American model Gigi Hadid was one of them, and as she made an appearance for the event, the internet recalled something that connects India to Hadid and her ex partner Zayn Malik. There are an uncountable number of barber shops in our country which have posters of Malik on them, and people on Twitter couldn’t help but think about how Gigi would react if she came across one of them.

Gigi Hadid after seeing Zayn Malik’s picture outside every barber shop in India pic.twitter.com/Jr1zltsOHA — Stavya (@stavyakandoth) April 1, 2023

From pictures of the model herself, to epic GIFs, the internet has come up with some witty AF memes about Hadid's hypothetical reaction.

Gigi Hadid be like – Zayn ko text karke poochh leti hoon – why he is endorsing every men salon in India for free ? #GigiHadid #India #NMACC pic.twitter.com/QZ4HHCQQb3 — Pankaj Solanki (@pankajsolankii) April 3, 2023

Gigi Hadid after seeing Zayn Malik’s picture outside every barber shop in India: pic.twitter.com/j6kHhwWzJN — SiddCastic (@Siddharth_1312_) April 2, 2023

Gigi Hadid after seeing Zayn Malik’s picture outside every barber shop in India pic.twitter.com/z3zhgqdVQb — 𝑸𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒎 𝑯𝒖𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒏  (@qasim_says_) April 2, 2023

zayn malik did for barbershops in india what messi did for football https://t.co/L0ThXRqQDm — fayyad (@fayyadrc) April 3, 2023

Gigi Hadid after seeing Zayn's photos outside every barbar shop: pic.twitter.com/Xcq4mdRYzP — chaiنchai (@noonchaibhoot) April 2, 2023

Gigi Hadid after seeing Zayn Malik’s picture outside every barber shop in India pic.twitter.com/xeSJxpguYl — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) April 2, 2023

#GigiHadid after seeing Zayn Malik's picture outside every barber shop in India pic.twitter.com/tt40CusCx9 — Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) April 2, 2023

Wondering if Gigi saw all the Zayn pictures on every barber shop during her trip to Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XNGQS8DD5Y — H 💎 (@chaoswintour) April 3, 2023

gigi hadid in india be like- pic.twitter.com/uKwYiR1gJI — shanoe (@messiiid10ss) April 2, 2023

GIGI HADID came to INDIA

ZAYN BHAU photo in every salon pic.twitter.com/aLjeqqgHel — amartyanjan (@amartyanjan_k) April 2, 2023

Clearly, @theyaremysonss knows what’s up. It really is mostly this picture.

and its always this picture— pic.twitter.com/64S9itfZ7C — zahra (@theyaremysonss) April 2, 2023

Gigi hadid in india after seeing zayn malik’s face at every hair salon and barbar’s shop: pic.twitter.com/r8cJp6g9re — Ayesha Mazhar (@ayeshakopinions) April 2, 2023