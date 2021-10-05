Unless you have been living under a rock, you must know that the three biggest social media - Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp - faced a major global outage for the longest period of over 6 hours last night. The applications started working in the morning today, after the company updated their users about the outage.

The only big application working was Twitter and netizens made the most of it by flooding the microblogging website with some side-splitting memes. Here are the best ones!

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg fixing the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crash #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Eb8cRv6xI1 — Thiago OluwaSilva (@ManLikeTunde) October 4, 2021

People coming to Twitter to check what's going on with Facebook and Whatsapp : pic.twitter.com/ZPID626KUI — عبـّود (@i6tx2) October 4, 2021

Facebook, Whatsapp & Instagram is down



Social Media platform such as Telegram, Twitter, Snapchat be like: pic.twitter.com/2RT6bKTbkV — Sarcastic.shrivastav (@shrivastav4241) October 5, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg should try unplugging Facebook and plugging it back in. — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) October 4, 2021

Me since WhatsApp , Instagram and Facebook went down pic.twitter.com/yFZHQsihUN — Elvis Szn (@ElvisSzn) October 4, 2021

Everyone coming to twitter to see if instagram and whatsapp are down for everyone else #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/o5eTpyV6Uu — Politics For All (@Narek_RMA1) October 4, 2021

Long distance relationships waiting for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to be back be like#DeleteFacebook pic.twitter.com/kArwFO8Mf6 — Simon Wachiuri, HSC. (@Its_Wachiuri) October 4, 2021

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down....



Time for us on Twitter ! pic.twitter.com/SSxc4M5vqM — Swanzy Kelvin (@Swanzy_Kelvin) October 4, 2021

Me apologising to my WiFi network after blaming it for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram outage 🥺#facebookdown #instagramdisabled pic.twitter.com/zWomrc5aGN — Iduzzel (@iduzzel) October 4, 2021

Twitter after carrying Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/Zl9rVRR6wc — bruhtonium (@fazegregpaul76) October 5, 2021

Me thinking about my life when Facebook

WhatsApp, Instagram all are down : pic.twitter.com/5Zvq1Pn36d — Mr Rajput …;( (@Darshan51954611) October 5, 2021

Nobody;



Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, telegram users right now..😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZhXGoHk9JW — BARON OF LAGOS🔱 (TEAM WHITE MONEY) (@Alongemarvix) October 4, 2021

These websites might have gone down, but the memes were surely up!