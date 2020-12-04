After cricket and Salman bhai, if there is anything that Indians are obsessed about, it's weddings. We love them. We love to attend shaadis, we love to plan for them, we love to have discussions about them.

And of course, we love to get married too. A little too much, as you may have noticed in recent days. There is something about the lockdown that has propelled couples to tie the knot ASAP. Really, no one wants to wait and my social media handles now look like a Karan Johar movie without the plot.

Now, since I can't do anything about it, I decided to make some memes on the topic. Enjoy.

And lastly...

Looking at all this, I told myself I would have never done it. But then no one wants to get married to me anyway, so that problem has solved itself.