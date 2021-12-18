What do you do to please your girlfriend? A man along with two others robbed a house in Delhi to get expensive gifts for his girlfriend who was apparently upset with him.

The incident occurred in Sarojini Nagar area where Aditya Kumar, the victim lived. He was alone at home at around 3:30 PM when some people rang his doorbell and when he opened the door they entered the house forcefully.

They tied him up and took away his laptop, mobile phone, one bag containing his clothes, jacket, shoes, wristwatch, etc.

One of the accused, Shubham had previously served a jail term for snatching mobile phones in the same area.

All three men have been arrested by the police and mobile phones, wrist watch, laptop, etc. have been recovered from them.