Also known as the cat tail beard, this look involves grooming your beard and mustache into a long tail-like shape that starts at one sideburn, runs down the jawline, along the chin, and then curls up around the side of the mouth, and then ends above the top lip.
Having said that, wheather you love the look or hate it, there's no denying that it's eye-catching and definitely deserves a mention.
This quirky facial hair fad came into the limelight back in 2019 when MLB baseball player Mike Fiers modeled his own monkey tail beard on the field during a game.
Ever since then, the trend has gained popularity amongst men who don't mind experimenting with their look. Check it out.
Of course, netizens also have a few things to say about this trend.
Craziest thing ever lol https://t.co/d4ObtfTYD5— Crystal (@HeavnlyAngel76) January 15, 2021
2021 need to chill. #MonkeyTailBeard pic.twitter.com/m8QZnPPvVM— theonlyamy (@theonlyamyyyy) January 14, 2021
Quarantine is taking it's toll... <3 @laurenoneil #monkeytailbeard https://t.co/gIav93NFbQ— Lauren O'Neil (@laurenoneil) January 14, 2021
Make it stop #MonkeyTailBeard https://t.co/AEjqbKmKxM— Christine Craft (@1Sunshinegal) January 15, 2021
Just say NO to the #MonkeyTailBeard 🐒— SlainteSteve (@slaintesteve) January 15, 2021
I am sure this was a mistake of the stylist. But the smart one made a new fashion statement out of it.— DalitWomenRise (@Deepika00269503) January 15, 2021
Truly redefined "learn from your mistakes" 😂😂#MonkeyTailBeard https://t.co/GNQSNwoRDp
No. #MonkeyTailBeard needs to end now. https://t.co/pNR9kHSyFB— Tyler Collins (@MrTyCollins) January 15, 2021
It is a 'Yay' or a 'Nay'?