A bizarre new trend has taken over the internet and this time, it's the men who are participating in it. Yup, men are trimming their beards into the shape of a monkey's tail and we aren't really sure how to feel about it.

Also known as the cat tail beard, this look involves grooming your beard and mustache into a long tail-like shape that starts at one sideburn, runs down the jawline, along the chin, and then curls up around the side of the mouth, and then ends above the top lip.

Having said that, wheather you love the look or hate it, there's no denying that it's eye-catching and definitely deserves a mention.

This quirky facial hair fad came into the limelight back in 2019 when MLB baseball player Mike Fiers modeled his own monkey tail beard on the field during a game.

Ever since then, the trend has gained popularity amongst men who don't mind experimenting with their look. Check it out.

Of course, netizens also have a few things to say about this trend.

Craziest thing ever lol https://t.co/d4ObtfTYD5 — Crystal (@HeavnlyAngel76) January 15, 2021

Monkey tail beards will 100% protect against unwanted pregnancies. — Bee. 🐝 (@ess_bee33) January 15, 2021

Just say NO to the #MonkeyTailBeard 🐒 — SlainteSteve (@slaintesteve) January 15, 2021

I am sure this was a mistake of the stylist. But the smart one made a new fashion statement out of it.

Truly redefined "learn from your mistakes" 😂😂#MonkeyTailBeard https://t.co/GNQSNwoRDp — DalitWomenRise (@Deepika00269503) January 15, 2021

It is a 'Yay' or a 'Nay'?