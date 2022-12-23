India has finally discovered its own Messi. No, we aren’t joking. This desi Messi, however, is grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons. Ye Messi pocket maarta hai. On Thursday, Delhi Police busted ‘Messi Gang’ which has been involved in pick-pocketing and other crimes.

Wait, there is more. The gang leader is named after Argentina’s football champion, Lionel Messi.

ADVERTISEMENT Lionel Messi. Source: Tenor

Asian News International, the news agency (@ANI) took to Twitter to share that the four accused have been arrested by the police. 56 stolen mobile phones were also recovered from the gang members. The report also added that the gang leader is a footballer and has been involved in other cases including murder.

Here’s the tweet:

Police have busted "Messi Gang" of pick-pockets & have arrested 4 accused. Police have also recovered 56 stolen mobile phones & other things. Gang leader Messi is a footballer & involved in many other cases including murder: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Reportedly, the four accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, Pummy, Firoj Khan and Pinku Messi. Pinku is the leader of ‘Messi Gang’. According to IANS, the 43-year-old gang leader was inspired by Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

This crime report of fake Messi has become a topic of discussion on Twitter. Netizens can’t keep calm after registering that we have our own Messi aur humko hi nahin pata?

Let’s check out their reactions:

Finally India has its own Messy 🤩 https://t.co/itPaXJOXvR — MoGaMbO (@Moggaambbo) December 23, 2022

After helping 🇦🇷 win the WC, Messi is now also trying to pull them out of their economic crisis by repaying their IMF loans. https://t.co/KpPMm4822y — Dexter (Financial Baron) (@voiceofgray) December 23, 2022

Banda World Cup jeet ke bhi chain snatching krra hai smh https://t.co/0EIIU5lis0 — . (@genwiine) December 22, 2022

Real Messi when he wakes up & sees this : pic.twitter.com/FQgzYUMvOa https://t.co/MbFA88VM8H — Aftab🇦🇷🇲🇦 (@aft__tb) December 22, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT Messi moonlighting? Let’s discuss😂 https://t.co/QZ06xWzzh7 — Bharath Raj Kumar (@performsegue) December 23, 2022

This is gold! https://t.co/Y0lmlVRZsk — Gurpreet Singh Kharbanda (@JeeEssKay) December 23, 2022

all details on this case are amusing https://t.co/6nJJKrBwUL — Red (@ogINFP) December 23, 2022

Messi completed football and now doing side quests https://t.co/mLKOJZBHD7 — Shrey Sharma (@am_shrey_) December 23, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT Messi's part time profession really shining through 😂😄 https://t.co/DoIx7b9KsG — Biscotti (@11Poetic) December 23, 2022

For the love of God, I really can't differentiate between satire and actual news on this app anymore. https://t.co/N80npErYtb — Nish (@nishhfcb) December 23, 2022

Messi Gang 🤔 in India https://t.co/8jDLPsegP0 — Ashish Kumar (@OptionsGurukul) December 23, 2022

Why is ANI presenting news like Polimer 🥲😂😭 https://t.co/XwLdk4Q47P — Raavee (@twelebahnaanu) December 23, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT Had to read it twice😂😭 https://t.co/gxQBFiXVcI — Rajat_Rawat (@249rajat) December 22, 2022

What a hilarious content to start your day with!

P.S. Jebkatron se saavdhaan (chahein wo Messi kyun na ho)!