You'd studied your a** off and had umpteen sleepless nights only to crack that one exam which can change your life (or so they claim). And then, once you've aced it, your entire existence swirls around it.

Fair enough, you've freaking earned it. So you have every right to brag about it as much as Sharma ji does for his son. Except, this time it went a little overboard.

A Twitter user shared a picture of Country Delight's milk packet carrying the tag 'founded by IIM alumni'. Yes, you read it right.

What's the point of writing your college name on a MILK PACKET!???! 🙃 pic.twitter.com/TgE2uicXQg — Namanbir Singh🎄 (@realNamanbir) March 13, 2022

This case of capitalising-on-degree has triggered a debate over whether a brand should be trusted based on its quality or its founders' college tags. Looks like some are having a good time on Twitter.

Drinking this milk will improve the chances of your kid getting into IIM 😂 pic.twitter.com/JLmEK8XcJb — Dr Aniruddha Malpani, MD (@malpani) March 14, 2022

The IIM stands for "Indian Institute of Milking my IIM degree till the day I die" https://t.co/EKBizLAFcM — Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) March 14, 2022

Founder comes to your door and says IIM your milkman.

Ok bye. https://t.co/zK08AbHrmN — Manas (🛠,🇮🇳) (@manashejmadi) March 13, 2022

Whatever we think on twitter but in outside world "IIT IIM is still a flex"



I can clearly hear some uncle say " humare yha to iim wale ka doodh aata hai, acha hi hoga" — yash watwani (@WatwaniWorld) March 13, 2022

I mean, the IIM brand is a real cash cow for its alumni for the rest of their lives after graduating. — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) March 13, 2022

While some are pretty much in favour of this branding suggesting that there's nothing wrong in building credibility.

Nothing wrong with it, as long as it's not a lie, or IIM has no problem with it. He is doing it because he can. Would you be able to do it? No. If Ajay Devgn can influence you into buying a certain brand of Pan Masala, why can't an IIM alumni suggest certain brand of milk? — Suhaib Ahmed صھیب احمد (@mystericio) March 14, 2022

Why not. What’s is the harm of being proud of a student of one of the top colleges in the world. It’s their wish and it’s a good one. — अनिर्बान घोष Anirrban Ghosh 🇮🇳 (@anirrbaanghoshh) March 13, 2022

Everyone across the world uses these techniques to build a customer base. One needs to be onboarded before they make a decision based on your quality.

Marketing uses referent people concept to advertise.

Designer use their brand,

Govt. uses its minister's degree. — pallavi srivastava (@pallavisri1994) March 14, 2022

Are you even an IIM alumni if you didn't 'milk' your degree as much?