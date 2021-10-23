Money can buy you anything, but money can also make you do unusual things. And what this Chinese millionaire just did will leave you with WTF.

'I need my cash, every bit of it!', Sunwear, the Chinese millionaire, said as he withdrew his entire life's savings.

What made him take this drastic step? Well, he was asked to wear a mask by bank staff. Yup, that's the reason we know so far.

He withdrew 5 million yuan (Rs 5.8 crore) in banknotes from a branch of the Bank of Shanghai. This was the maximum amount he could withdraw. He also asked the bank staff to count it out note by note.

It was necessary to request them to count the cash in case it fell short.

All this because he was enraged when a security guard asked him to wear a face mask. The Chinese millionaire says, "Because of this attitude, I can only withdraw all the money and put it in other banks."

According to a Chinese social media site Weibo, the millionaire 'Sunwear' - said that he was seriously unhappy with the service he received at the bank, without saying exactly what it was that they did to wrong him.

He also told the bank staff he will come every day to withdraw all his savings from the bank, with the bank staff having to count it by hand each time.

What do you think about this?