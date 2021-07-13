The areas of growth for us as a nation have been limited in recent years. Barring fuel prices of course. Every second day, the cost of petrol and diesel rises a bit, and while that is a big concern for the citizens, the politicians have found a philosophical angle in it.

One politician certainly has. Mr. Om Prakash Saklecha, a minister from Madhya Pradesh. When asked about the rising fuel prices, he said:

Troubles make you realise the happiness of good times. if there's no trouble, you won't be able to enjoy happiness.

Unable to find any happiness in this quote, this is how Twitter reacted:

Unhelpful suggestions are free of cost.