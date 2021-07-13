The areas of growth for us as a nation have been limited in recent years. Barring fuel prices of course. Every second day, the cost of petrol and diesel rises a bit, and while that is a big concern for the citizens, the politicians have found a philosophical angle in it.

One politician certainly has. Mr. Om Prakash Saklecha, a minister from Madhya Pradesh. When asked about the rising fuel prices, he said:

Troubles make you realise the happiness of good times. if there's no trouble, you won't be able to enjoy happiness.

MP Minister's bizarre response on fuel prices “Troubles make you realise the happiness of good times. if there’s no trouble, you won’t be able to enjoy happiness @ndtv @ndtvindia @manishndtv @GargiRawat #PetrolPriceHike #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/hjUivyepY1 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 11, 2021

Unable to find any happiness in this quote, this is how Twitter reacted:

Waah kya bola bro! Zindagi mein pareshani sukh ka aanand deti hai. Aaj se yahi mera mantra rahega #FuelPriceHike #PetrolDieselPriceHike https://t.co/BncdvxHDFe pic.twitter.com/kPc788Q4z8 — Extra2ab (@SaffronSalim) July 12, 2021

Minister of bad times https://t.co/IiEcV8Qbjh — Krishna (@Krisshna9207) July 11, 2021

Kaha se aate hain ye log?

Itna confidence kaha se milta h inko?



I cant even imagine of the utopian reality these people are living in.. https://t.co/scg4J9qeXS — Kapil Dhabu (@KapilDhabu) July 11, 2021

Kitne tejaswi log bhare pade hai bjp me..distract karna koi inse sikhe.. https://t.co/bNcp6l3gKn — Sameer Mendhe (@sameermen1004) July 11, 2021

Yes. We all appreciate the times before 2014 and look forward to better times under another regime. https://t.co/ZAvEruguAD — Chirag Patnaik (@chirag) July 11, 2021

Really? Leader's reply to rising fuel prices impacting the public. They make us appreciate the good times it seems. #KuchhBhi #FuelPrices https://t.co/lhkvWxjAZz — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) July 11, 2021

If there is no elaichi, you won't enjoy biryani — TheWhiteWalker (@Tauseef12356591) July 12, 2021

If there is no corona, you won't enjoy breathing pic.twitter.com/RX5dxwnUpw — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 12, 2021

Unhelpful suggestions are free of cost.