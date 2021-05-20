Kids are not nice people. Mostly they are little helpless humans who need other humans to make sure they live to see another day. But every once in a while, when they are not stealing for phones to play games, they are quite funny.
1. That went from Expelliarmus to Avada Kedavra very quick.
May 11, 2021
2. Oh, that poor bastard doesn't know what Lord Vader does to kids!
3. Oh, that is going to cost a fortune to clean.
4. Oh God, why!
Bullseye 😂 (IG/@ChrisHilken) pic.twitter.com/bn7ibuweQI— Kids Getting Hurt (@KidsGettinHurt) March 4, 2021
5. Basically the plot of Thor: Ragnarok.
Finish him 😂 pic.twitter.com/RVjb5iEvWD— EPIC KID FAILS (@EpicKidFails) April 28, 2020
6. The music makes this so much better.
February 27, 2021
7. We've all been here. You were either the hunter or the prey depending on who was born first.
January 29, 2021
8. Lot of Luke and Phil Dunphy vibes here.
November 22, 2020
9. That happened to me in the first week of cricket camp.
That slap tho 👋💥😂 pic.twitter.com/28WauQzNoa— EPIC KID FAILS (@EpicKidFails) August 6, 2020
10. This is actually quite cute.
July 31, 2020
11. Classic WWE heels, attacking from behind.
July 3, 2020
12. Wow. That was a solid right.
April 26, 2021
13. Where is the fun in that game?
April 17, 2021
14. 5 points for that last shot.
April 15, 2021
15. They better pay that poor Thanos every penny he deserves.
March 9, 2021
16. What happened between John Cena's character and Vin Diesel's character on Fast 9.
March 8, 2021
17. Why you should never have kids.
March 2, 2021
18. If you give your child, a skateboard and a trampoline, you're just asking for it.
February 7, 2021
19. Eheheheheheheh
November 29, 2020
20. WHAT THE... HOLY SHIT!
November 21, 2020
21. Now, all of those ended badly. But since we all have had a laugh, I'll you with one event where kids being kids actually ended up with a smile on everybody's face.
January 1, 2021
There are other videos of just kids getting comically hurt but let's keep that for another day.