As 2020 goes on, the more I get convinced that we've unknowingly switched to a bizarro world where everything you joke about as an impossibility comes true.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

That's right, it's finally happened, the day we've all been waiting for - Kanye West has announced his presidential bid.

Is it just another cry for attention from a troubled 'genius'? Probably. Has it thrown the internet into an absolute firestorm of memes? Absolutely. Twitter reacted with a full barrage of emotions and jokes about just what the world would be like if Kanye became president, and more importantly, if he and Modi linked up like a couple of homies from the hood.

The year is 2022. President Kanye West had made his first official trip to India, and is now seated next to First Lady Kim Kardashian, and Science Advisor Elon Musk.



Modiji, wearing a saffron Yeezy shawl, is at the podium: "my friend kanye... how long we indians ball? all day!" — Fullmetal Alka Yagnik (@nah_im_abdulla) July 5, 2020

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Kanye West as First Lady Kimberly Kardashian looks on before President West's five day-long official visit to India, June 26, 2022. REUTERS pic.twitter.com/lOSwnUl6Ae — Fullmetal Alka Yagnik (@nah_im_abdulla) July 5, 2020

My brother and I are more excited about the Modi × Kardashian memes if Kanye becomes the president — Nez (@dumbpersonvibe) July 5, 2020

Indian PM-for-life Modi makes his runway debut at US President Kanye Omari West's Yeezy Fall 2023 Fashion Show at Madison Square Garden while on an official visit to the states. pic.twitter.com/eNU0sup4ka — Fullmetal Alka Yagnik (@nah_im_abdulla) July 5, 2020

I want kanye to become president just to see if modi can top “dolan” — Andre Borges (@borges) July 5, 2020

kanye west has announced he's running for president and I can already imagine watching aaj tak in 2021 where he's meeting the supreme leader of north korea and the headline says kanye ne kiye kim ke darshan — Akshar (@AksharPathak) July 5, 2020

the day Kanye meets Narendra Modi in Gujarat and the headline says kemcho kanye — Vaibhav Jain (@vaibhsjain) July 5, 2020

this could happen pic.twitter.com/R29as8PtiI — Fullmetal Alka Yagnik (@nah_im_abdulla) July 5, 2020

Strange times we're living in.