As 2020 goes on, the more I get convinced that we've unknowingly switched to a bizarro world where everything you joke about as an impossibility comes true.
That's right, it's finally happened, the day we've all been waiting for - Kanye West has announced his presidential bid. 

Is it just another cry for attention from a troubled 'genius'? Probably. Has it thrown the internet into an absolute firestorm of memes? Absolutely. Twitter reacted with a full barrage of emotions and jokes about just what the world would be like if Kanye became president, and more importantly, if he and Modi linked up like a couple of homies from the hood. 

Strange times we're living in.