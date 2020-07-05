We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
Is it just another cry for attention from a troubled 'genius'? Probably. Has it thrown the internet into an absolute firestorm of memes? Absolutely. Twitter reacted with a full barrage of emotions and jokes about just what the world would be like if Kanye became president, and more importantly, if he and Modi linked up like a couple of homies from the hood.
My brother and I are more excited about the Modi × Kardashian memes if Kanye becomes the president— Nez (@dumbpersonvibe) July 5, 2020
I want kanye to become president just to see if modi can top “dolan”— Andre Borges (@borges) July 5, 2020
kanye west has announced he's running for president and I can already imagine watching aaj tak in 2021 where he's meeting the supreme leader of north korea and the headline says kanye ne kiye kim ke darshan— Akshar (@AksharPathak) July 5, 2020
the day Kanye meets Narendra Modi in Gujarat and the headline says kemcho kanye— Vaibhav Jain (@vaibhsjain) July 5, 2020
Strange times we're living in.